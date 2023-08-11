Last season this district offered up some doozies to say the least. Perhaps no game proved more thrilling or memorable than the China Spring-Stephenville matchup in late October, which pitted a pair of defending state champions. The Cougars won a fierce battle, 38-36, when Thomas Barr nailed a 42-yard field goal as time expired.

Expect more instant classics in 2023. Nevertheless, the two-time defending state champ China Spring assumes the spot as the team to beat, the one everyone else is chasing. The Cougars have won 31 of their past 32 games, and feature a pair of the most gifted playmakers in not just the district but the state in quarterback Cash McCollum and running back Kyle Barton.

Nevertheless, this is a loop long on talent and tradition. Even in a “down” year Stephenville won nine games and reached the second round of the playoffs. La Vega is fired up to put a rare losing record in the rear-view, while Alvarado returns 13 total starters from a playoff team. Waxahachie Life, which hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2019, will face a K2-style uphill climb in getting back there, even in a five-team league.

China Spring Cougars

2022: 15-1 (4-0), won Class 4A Div. I state championship

Head coach: Tyler Beatty (second season: 15-1)

Returning starters (O/D): 5/5

All-time: 425-316-7 since 1954

Playoffs: 51-30 in 33 trips, last in 2022

State titles: 3 (1978, 2021, 2022)

Outlook: As debuts go, Tyler Beatty and Cash McCollum made rather memorable first impressions. Beatty transitioned nicely from his old perch as the Cougars’ linebackers coach into the head role, guiding China Spring to a second straight 4A title.

As for McCollum, all the North Texas-bound quarterback did was account for more than 3,600 yards of total offense and 43 touchdowns while winning Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year honors. And get this, folks, he’s been working hard to expand his game, telling the Trib that he spent the offseason sharpening his mechanics and his speed.

“So, I can tote the ball and run it more often, help my team any way I can,” McCollum said.

Speaking of big-time ball toters, few players can match the track record of senior RB Kyle Barton, who has accumulated 2,924 rushing yards, 607 receiving and 53 touchdowns over the past two seasons. No doubt the Cougars will give him plenty of opportunities again.

Beatty envisions a breakout year for WR Cameron Campos, a move-in two years ago from Axtell who has hit the weight room hard and worked to catch 125 footballs a day outside of practice. “He just understands the offense a lot better,” the coach said. China Spring will also find a variety of ways to put the ball in the hands of WR Matthew Battles, a quick, versatile threat who can make plays in space. Battles also acts as the backup QB.

Defensively, the line was hit hard by graduation but still has DL Greydon Grimes in the mix. LB Ryder Reeves will man the middle again, and Beatty looks at him as one of the team leaders. “He’s one of those keystone members on that defense that keep things confined in the box and make plays around the line of scrimmage,” Beatty said.

Schedule

8/25 at Lorena 7:30 p.m.

9/1 Melissa 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Mexia 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Connally 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Dallas Parish Episcopal 7 p.m.

9/29 at SA Cornerstone 7:30 p.m.

10/6 at Alvarado* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 La Vega* 7:30 p.m.

10/19 at Stephenville* 6 p.m.

10/27 Waxahachie Life* 7:30 p.m.

La Vega Pirates

2022: 5-6 (2-2), reached bi-district round

Head coach: Don Hyde (sixth season, 51-17)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/5

All-time: 561-377-28 since 1931

Playoffs: 61-34 in 37 trips, last in 2022

State titles: 2 (2015, 2018)

Outlook: La Vega is looking to take a big step forward after finishing last season 5-6 and falling in the first round of the playoffs. As just about every coach in the state will say, each year is a new team, and the Pirates are no different.

Offensively, La Vega has plenty of firepower, including junior RB Bryson Roland, who won Super Centex Newcomer of the Year as a freshman after running for more than 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns. He battled through some injuries last year, missing four games, but finished with more than 500 yards and seven touchdowns.

“He got healthy and back in the weight room, he had a great year running track for us,” La Vega head coach Don Hyde said. “He’s not any taller, but he’s bigger and faster. Anytime you’re bigger and faster in high school sports, you can be a little more dynamic. We’re looking forward to another great year.”

When Roland was out last year, one of the backs to step up was Johnny Hammond, who should have an increased role this season for the Pirates. The running backs will have plenty of size to run behind in 6-foot-3, 300-pound junior OL Eythan Thompson.

Junior Thornton, a Texas State commit, figures to be a dynamic athlete for the Pirates this season. He did a little bit of everything at Midway last year, throwing for a couple of touchdowns, catching two touchdowns and rushing for six scores.

Defensively, DB Eric Hicks and DL Tamarion Brown will help lock down a solid defense. La Vega gave up 20.5 points per game in 11 games last season. The Pirates allowed just over 26 points per game during District 5-4A-Div. I play, good for second in the district.

“We’re fast, we’re physical and we’re going to get after it,” Hyde said. “I’m excited that our kids are out there doing what they love to do.”

Schedule

8/25 at Kennedale 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Connally 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Midlothian Heritage 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Lorena 7:30 p.m.

9/22 at Dallas Roosevelt (Kincaide Stadium) 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Yoakum 7 p.m.

10/6 Waxahachie Life* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 at China Spring* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Alvarado* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 at Stephenville* 7:30 p.m.