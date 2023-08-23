There’s a lot of newfound optimism in District 7-2A Division I. Axtell, Itasca and Cayuga all made significant progress in 2022 with the Longhorns and Wildcats earning playoff berths.

Italy represents the most consistent program in the loop as the Gladiators are the only squad that hasn’t had a woeful season with two or fewer wins in the very recent past.

Itasca finished last in district, but the Wampus Cats’ 4-6 record and their overall numbers in the program indicate they’re moving closer to competing for the postseason.

That all adds up to competitiveness for the district title and the four playoff berths. It’s difficult to separate Axtell and Cayuga as the district favorite as both return a wealth of key players from good seasons a year ago.

Then it’s a matter of who can climb over whom and make the playoffs.

Axtell Longhorns

2022: 8-3 (5-1), reached area round

Head coach: Craig Horn (second season: 8-3; 141-48 in 16 seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 7/7

All-time: 343-388-17 since 1947

Playoffs: 7-13 in 13 trips, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: The Longhorns, still riding the momentum of winning six of their last seven games last fall, are feeling bullish heading into this season.

Craig Horn said Axtell’s eight-win season that included a playoff victory happened despite being “as slow as a group of human beings could be.” That’s obviously hyperbole, but the Horns coach can say it now as he feels his team’s speed has improved.

Another difference Horn believes will make Axtell better this season is moving Coldyn Horn from QB to a tailback-slot receiver hybrid. The Horns’ coach said opposing defenses had all 11 players keying on Coldyn Horn last year, so the goal this time around is to get the junior playmaker running with the ball in space more often.

Levi Leathers, a 6-3, 175 freshman, will step in at QB. Coach Horn said Leathers has huge upside potential. He’ll be charged with getting the ball to a pack of backs and receivers that includes Coldyn Horn, WR Kelby Hollingsworth, RB Tyson Michel and WR Troy Arlitt.

Axtell has a good nucleus of its offensive line back with Brandon Klanika and Adam Hart, so Horn thinks the team will be better up front as well.

On defense, Axtell leans on its defensive line to cause disruption and the leader in that activity will be DT Remington Regian. Horn also likes how D-linemen Kevin Tatum and Elias Sanchez have been practicing.

Schedule

8/25 at Moody 7:30 p.m.

9/1 Bartlett 7 p.m.

9/8 at Dawson 7 p.m.

9/15 at Hubbard 7 p.m.

9/22 Cayuga* 7 p.m.

9/29 at Kerens* 7 p.m.

10/6 Rio Vista* 7 p.m.

10/13 at Italy* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Malakoff Cross Roads* 7 p.m.

11/3 Itasca* 7 p.m.

Itasca Wampus Cats

2022: 4-6 (0-6), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Ricky Torres (second season: 4-6)

Returning starters (O/D): 7/7

All-time: 448-519-34 since 1910

Playoffs: 6-12 in 14 trips, last in 2009

State titles: None

Outlook: Itasca has bolstered its program, entering the preseason with 40 athletes, which is way up from 19 a couple of years ago.

Not only are the numbers good, there are a few players that should excite Wampus Cat fans. QB Buddy Jackson earned district newcomer of the year honors in 2022 when the then-sophomore passed for 1,462 yards and 21 touchdowns. RB David Torres rushed for 950 yards and 10 TDs, so those two guys will likely be the lead playmakers this season.

Itasca returns three starting offensive linemen and Coach Ricky Torres said “we can work with that.” Even better, Kolton Delaney, Kaden Cordell and Colt Rhea are all senior O-linemen.

Junior LB Robert Ford was limited to four games last season, but averaged eight tackles when he was active. Torres is looking for Ford to drive the defense this time around. Senior NT Adan Garcia will be a key cog up front on defense.

Itasca lost its first four district games by a combined 15 points in 2022. Torres looks at that as a glass-half-full scenario as it shows the Wampus Cats were much more competitive than in 2021 when all of Itasca’s losses were by more than 24 points (and often much more).

The next big goal for the Wampus Cats will be to end their playoff drought, which goes back to 2009.

Schedule

8/24 at Connally JV 7 p.m.

9/1 Hubbard 7 p.m.

9/8 Frost 7:30 p.m.

9/15 at Bartlett 7 p.m.

9/22 Kerens* 7 p.m.

10/6 Italy* 7 p.m.

10/13 at Cayuga* 7 p.m.

10/20 Malakoff Cross Roads* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Rio Vista* 7 p.m.