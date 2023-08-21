You can't waste time in a district this big. In a nine-team league, competition for one of those coveted playoff spots is tough and for West's David Woodard and Whitney's David Haynes Jr., taking it week by week is an important mindset.

“That's the worst part of our schedule,” Woodard said. “Two scrimmages and two non-district games and we get rolling. I think the biggest thing is each practice is important and you can't waste a day early in the year. You got to make sure that you make each day count.”

Grandview has set the tone in this district for several seasons but The Comma finished on top last year before going on a deep run that culminated at the regional semifinals. The Trojans will be looking to repeat their 8-0 district record with a younger defense. The Zebras, who were regional finalists, are in a similar boat but with their youth coming on the offensive side.

“Our district's going to be tough,” Woodard said. “Grandview's always great. They've set a standard for excellence there. I think we have too over the last few years.”

They'll both have to contend with Whitney. The Wildcats bring back a little more experience after finishing third in the district last year and reaching the area round. Haynes noted that even a challenging league, Whitney is more focused on what they can do rather than what they're opponents can do.

“One thing that I tell our kids is, it's not about our opponents, it's about us,” Haynes said. “Make sure that we prepare. We got to practice hard, we got to make sure that we're not taking steps back. We can't overlook anybody. It's a week by week deal. We can't look and see West is week four. We got to know that we play Troy and then Hillsboro and then Inspired Vision, and then West.”

Dallas Madison is another contender in this district that picked up a trip to the postseason last year and they'll try not just to replicate that but improve on it. Maypearl, who had a bit of an off year, will look to disrupt in order to get back to the playoffs.

“I think with Maypearl last year, it was kind of an anomaly. I think they're going to be way better this year than they've been,” Woodard said. “Dallas Madison is another one of those schools that has a history of success they just haven't been where they used to the last couple of years.”

Dallas Gateway and Life Oak Cliff were on par with Maypearl last year at 3-5 while A+ Academy and Inspired Vision hope to pick up a few more wins.

West Trojans

2022: 11-2 (8-0), regional semifinalist

Head coach: David Woodard (11th season: 79-40; 90-59 in 13 seasons)

Returning starters (O/D): 2/3

All-time: 487-455-28 since 1920

Playoffs: 20-27-1 in 26 trips, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: Despite only having five starters returning, David Woodard likes the way his young team is shaping up.

“Our kids love to play. They love to play both sides of the field and contribute however they can contribute,” Woodard said. “It's going to be an interesting deal with some of the young kids that are going to have to be in that position but I like our guys, I like the work that they put in, and our coaches know and do a really good job at getting everything out of each and every kid that we have.”

After logging in some reps in under center last year, Gus Crain is taking the reins at QB while also playing safety on the defensive side. Woodard said that the senior's natural leadership and work ethic could be factors in the Trojans' success this year.

With the departure of TJ McCutcheon, it's time for junior Coy Klish to shine at running back. Klish played a support role in his first two years but will likely pick up the bulk of the carries. He'll also bring experience to the youthful defense at outside linebacker.

Crain will have an option in the air with West's do-it-all man Easton Paxton (601 yards, seven receiving TD's, eight interceptions) who began playing receiver last season while continuing to produce at CB defensively as well as putting up major special teams points.

Inside linebacker Zane Harper led the defense last season and will be expected to add to the offense this year as well.

“Our kids understand that there's a standard of success that's expected now and they want to be the next team that surpasses what the team before them did,” Woodard said.

Schedule

8/25 Godley 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Lorena 7:30 p.m.

9/15 at Whitney* 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Dallas Madison* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Dallas Life Oak Cliff* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Dallas A+ Academy* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 at Maypearl* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Grandview* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 at Dallas Gateway Charter* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 Dallas Inspired Vision* 7:30 p.m.

Whitney Wildcats

022: 8-4 (6-2), area finalists

Head coach: David Haynes Jr. (second season: 8-4; 14-17 in three seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 8/7

All-time: 356-484-28 since 1921

Playoffs: 15-14 in 14 trips, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: In his second year at Whitney, David Haynes Jr. is looking to take another step forward. The Wildcats had a memorable spring as a program with solid basketball seasons and a trip to the state track meet. The plan is to keep it going into the fall, starting with football.

“Got a good group of kids coming back,” Haynes noted. “I expect us to be great on defense, limit teams from scoring and flying around. ... We've got Mason Sealy returning at QB. This year our running back will be by committee. I think that it's going to be a special group. We've got a senior a junior and a sophomore that I think can really go.

“Offensive line will be young and inexperienced but I think once we get going, they'll find their way and then going back to Jairdyn (Anderson) I think he's going to open the door for other receivers to put up some yards.”

Sealy put on a solid sophomore season under center with 2,453 yards and 35 passing TDs. Anderson leads a stacked receiver group after posting 1,090 yards and 18 touchdowns. He'll be backed up by the likes of Kaden Tanner (875 yards and four TDs) and Marcus Wilson (507 yards and two receiving TDs) who will also be part of a veteran defense after bringing in four defensive scores at DB.

The reigning Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year, David Haynes III, teams up with fellow linebacker Teagan Winkler to lead the defense. Haynes posted 160 tackles as well as producing 225 yards and seven rushing touchdowns at running back.

“One of our mottos is 'We can do whatever we want to do,'" Haynes said. “So if we want to go out there and not practice hard and not play good we can do that ,or we can come to practice, practice hard and excel in the game. So whatever we want to do, that's our motto.”

Schedule

8/25 Troy 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Hillsboro 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Dallas Inspired Vision* 7:30 p.m.

9/15 West* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Dallas Madison* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Dallas Life Oak Cliff* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 at Dallas A+ Academy* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Maypearl* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 at Grandview* 7:30 p.m.