A year ago, when district predictions were made, Marlin’s state quarterfinal victory over Crawford in 2021 held sway. The Bulldogs took the Pirates’ place as district favorite, but Crawford proved itself over the course of the season.

The Pirates posted 14 wins and reached the state semifinals last fall, going undefeated in 8-2A Division I along the way. That clean district slate included a 33-20 win over Marlin in Crawford.

Although the Pirates have many big shoes to fill from a stellar Class of 2022, it would be an error in judgment to move Crawford off the district-favorite line again.

Marlin had another good season a year ago, following up its 11-4 campaign in 2021 with a 7-5 record and an appearance in the second round of the playoffs. However, it fell short of the Bulldogs’ expectations for themselves. Certainly, injuries played a role. But Marlin coach Ruben Torres said his team’s playoff loss against Tolar showed that the program had to improve in key fundamental areas.

Behind Crawford and Marlin, a whole bunch of Central Texas schools could compete for a playoff berth. Bosqueville, for instance, is just three seasons removed from facing Crawford in the regional final round of the playoffs. But that pack of Bulldogs tied for fifth and missed the postseason in 2022.

Expect a battle royale for the third- and fourth-place playoff berths between Rosebud-Lott, Riesel, Valley Mills, Moody and Bosqueville this time around.

Crawford Pirates

2022: 14-1 (7-0), reached state semifinals

Head coach: Greg Jacobs (fourth season: 40-4)

Returning starters (O/D): 3/4

All-time: 652-257-28 since 1927

Playoffs: 70-40-3 in 45 trips, last in 2022

State titles: 1 (2004)

Outlook: Greg Jacobs, a longtime Crawford assistant coach before taking over the head coach’s office in 2020, has been here plenty of times before. Crawford had an outstanding season in 2022, propelled by an uber-experienced senior class that was full of playmakers.

Now it’s time to bring along the next group.

The Pirates are thin on returning starters on both sides. Senior Jake Stanford is Crawford’s only returning offensive lineman, so he’ll have to anchor a young group there.

Through the first couple of weeks of preseason practice, Kade Smith took over the QB role, where he’ll replace Luke Torbert. Ethan Althoff battled for the QB spot and could see some action there, but he’ll more likely make an impact on defense as a linebacker.

WR Cash Bolgiano and RB Brady Ward are the Pirates’ most experienced skill-position players on offense. Crawford will no doubt depend on them to move the chains, especially early in the season.

The Pirates lost 13 seniors to graduation in May. Although Crawford has 10 seniors on the roster going into this campaign, its smaller junior class will mean that the Pirates have to lean heavily on a 10-member sophomore group. The good news is that Crawford’s JV posted a 7-2 record in 2022.

Schedule

8/25 Goldthwaite 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Centerville 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Rio Vista 7:30 p.m.

9/22 at Rosebud-Lott* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Valley Mills* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 at Marlin* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 Moody* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 at Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 at Riesel* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.

Marlin Bulldogs

2022: 7-5 (6-1), reached area round

Head coach: Ruben Torres (third season: 18-9; 53-38 in eight seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/8

All-time: 583-480-34 since 1907

Playoffs: 41-26 in 27 trips, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: The hangover from an injury-plagued 2022 season still haunted head cocach Ruben Torres a couple of weeks into preseason practice this month. Marlin had key players, including star linebacker Ty Bell, trying to heal up bumps, bruises and pulls.

However, good health could create hope for the Bulldogs, who still have plenty of impact players that played on winning teams the last two seasons. Bell, because of his instincts and football intelligence, is the best inside linebacker Torres has coached. Bell tweaked a knee in practice, but hopefully he can get to full speed and let Central Texas fans see what Torres sees.

Marlin has a full backfield of promising ball carriers. Mario Hopwood rushed for 806 yards, averaging 7.9 per carry as a junior in 2022. Bell has made an impact at RB as well and I’aire Kee and Ja’Marien Womach showed pop running with the ball.

The Bulldogs will have a new QB after two seasons rolling with playmaker Desmond Woodson. Roderick Suiters (6-2, 194) steps into that role. Torres said he’s an excellent runner and he’s making progress in the passing game.

Bell is a top-notch leader for the defense. But Torres has a sharp eye on that side of the ball. He said the Bulldogs have to improve their tackling and overall physicality in order to keep making improvements.

The Marlin coach also pointed out that the program hasn’t won a district championship since 2005. Changing that is one of the Bulldogs’ top priorities.

Schedule

8/24 at Itasca 7:30 p.m.

9/1 Mart 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Groesbeck 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Moody* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Crawford* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 at Riesel* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 at Rosebud-Lott* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 Valley Mills* 7:30 p.m.

Riesel Indians

2022: 7-6 (4-3), reached regional semifinals

Head coach: Robert Little (first season; 100-77 overall in 15 seasons)

Returning starters: 6/6

All-time: 377-443-31 since 1931

Playoffs: 13-14-1 in 15 trips, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: Welcome back, Robert Little. Despite his diminutive surname, it was a big deal in Riesel to bring back a coach who was both familiar with the program and experienced great success in his previous tenure. Little went 21-14 from 2016-18 at Riesel before departing to take the Taylor job.

In his return, he’ll take over a program that has grown accustomed to winning in recent years. The Indians have played 12 games or more in three of the past five seasons.

Of course, replacing OT/DT Kolt Dieterich, a Sam Houston State signee, won’t be an easy task. But the line could still be a team strength, led by OL/DL Hudson Glenn and OL/DL Cameron Phillips (6-2, 210). DL Gavin Oliver (6-2, 240) is expected to push some people around in the defensive trenches, and could also take snaps at QB. He was the team’s leading rusher in 2022, with 1,291 yards, 11 touchdowns and six 100-yard performances.

Expect junior RB/LB Payton Hoelscher to carry more of the load after totaling 485 rushing yards on 5.1 yards per carry in a spot role. Hoelscher also made 116 tackles defensively, and is the team’s top returning leader in that category.

Schedule

8/25 Blooming Grove 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Rice 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Thorndale 7:30 p.m.

9/22 at Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Rosebud-Lott* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 at Valley Mills* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 Marlin* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 at Moody* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 Crawford* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 at Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.

Rosebud-Lott Cougars

2022: 7-4 (5-2), reached bi-district round

Head coach: Brandon Hicks (fourth season: 16-15)

Returning Starters (O/D): 6/7

All-time: 272-286-5 since 1970

Playoffs: 18-17-1 in 18 trips, most recently 2022

State titles: 1 (2002)

Outlook: Rosebud-Lott head coach Brandon Hicks isn’t shying away from the past, but he’s confident about the future.

After losing 13 seniors from last year’s team, he knows the learning curve this year is going to be huge. And his team is going to have to dig deep and be gritty if they want to make it to the postseason again.

Luckily, they have offensive superstar Jamarquis Johnson returning for his senior season. He did a little bit of everything last season, throwing for three touchdowns, rushing for 339 yards and three touchdowns and catching 29 passes for 464 yards and a pair of scores.

Senior quarterback DJ Hicks played in eight games and passed for 183 yards and a touchdown while backing up an incumbent senior starter.

Senior Jayden Thomas should take a step forward on offense after averaging more than 17 yards per reception last season. He also had one interception as a defensive back.

Senior offensive lineman/linebacker Daniel Rodriguez led the team with 100 tackles last year and should return on both sides of the ball, while senior linebacker Johnnie Martinez finished with 69 tackles.

Schedule

8/25 at Leon 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Wortham 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Goldthwaite 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Crawford* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Riesel* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 at Valley Mills* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 Marlin* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 at Moody* 7:30 p.m.

Bosqueville Bulldogs

2022: 3-7 (2-5), missed playoffs

Head coach: Clint Zander (16th season: 109-69)

Returning starters (O/D): 7/7

All-time: 186-189-1 since 1989

Playoffs: 19-18 in 18 trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: Bosqueville missed the postseason last year for the first time in a long time but expect to earn a playoff spot this fall. Despite having a young squad, the Bulldogs bring back a tested team.

Bosqueville will look to sophomore QB Cooper Kent to spin the football as well as he can spin baseballs. With the Bulldogs coming off a deep baseball run in the spring, head coach Clint Zander noted Kent’s growth on the diamond could translate well to the gridiron.

“(He) grew up in the baseball playoffs as a pitcher,” Zander said. “We’re hoping the maturity he gained there can carry over to becoming a great leader at quarterback for us.”

The Bulldogs will count on the leadership of senior RB/LB Easton Hill and junior WR/DB Ryder King to flank Kent, with backup from RB//LB Brody McNamara and WR/DE Tre’ Neal. Juniors Jacob Henexson and Jack Cummings will be anchors in the trenches with the help from sophomore Camp Youens.

Schedule

8/25 Chilton 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Hamilton 7 p.m.

9/8 Clifton 7:30 p.m.

9/22 at Marlin* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 at Moody* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 at Rosebud-Lott* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Crawford* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 at Valley Mills* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 Riesel* 7:30 p.m.

Moody Bearcats

2022: 4-6 (2-5), missed playoffs

Head coach: Matt Hurst (second season: 4-6)

Returning starters: 8/8

All-time: 373-507-20 since 1916

Playoffs: 8-10 in 10 trips, most recently 2016

State titles: None

Outlook: In Matt Hurst’s first season as Moody head coach, the former Robinson and Lorena assistant led the Bearcats to an incremental two-win improvement over the season before. A similar bump in 2023 could end a seven-year playoff drought in Bearcat country.

Though Moody will have to replace some big-time playmakers in the persons of Cooper Staton and Ryder Hohhertz, there are guys ready to step into their cleats, with the return of 16 of 22 total starters.

Defensively, LB Ryder Casqueira (5-11, 155) should hear his name over the P.A. system plenty after racking up a team-best 118 tackles last year, including 89 of the solo variety. He’ll have help from sophomore LB/RB Devonte Anderson and senior DB/WR Ben Matias.

Junior OT/DT Dominic Sanchez and sophomore OL/DL Ethan Gonzalez should anchor a sturdy line. In terms of ball-toting prowess, keep an eye on Anderson as a potential breakout guy. WR Tucker Staton stands out as an all-around athlete with the capability to make plays in a variety of ways.

Schedule

8/25 Axtell 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Hico 7 p.m.

9/8 at Hubbard 7 p.m.

9/22 at Valley Mills* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Marlin* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 at Crawford* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Riesel* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 at Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 Rosebud-Lott* 7:30 p.m.

Valley Mills Eagles

2022: 2-8 (2-5), missed playoffs

Head coach: Bob Featherston (third season: 6-14)

Returning Starters (O/D): 7/7

All-time: 514-402-33 since 1920

Playoffs: 26-22-1 in 28 trips, last in 2019

State titles: None

Outlook: Valley Mills is on the cusp of its first playoff berth since 2019 thanks to an experienced team that has seniors in all the right places.

It all starts up front for the Eagles, which will be led by senior center Jackson Clark. He’ll be joined on the offensive line by Chris Fazio, Fisher Wren and Austin Sikes.

Senior Cason Johnson did a little bit of everything last year, throwing for more than 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 492 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Elandis Taylor should factor into the quarterback battle.

Senior Thomas Perez is the leading returning rusher behind Johnson and also had three touchdown receptions last season.

Senior linebacker Will McDonald was a force in the middle of the Valley Mills’ defense, leading the team with 126 tackles, including nine tackles for loss, and figures to once again be a big presence for the Eagles.

Along the defensive line, Josh McKain returns after having 14 tackles for loss last year, and sophomore Jacob Garcia will be more of a focus in his second year on varsity.

Schedule

8/25 vs. Wheeler (at Burkbunett) 6 p.m.

9/1 Holland 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at De Leon 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Moody* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Crawford* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Riesel* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 at Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Rosebud-Lott* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 at Marlin* 7:30 p.m.

Bruceville-Eddy Eagles

2022: 0-10 (0-7), missed playoffs

Head coach: Brian Ramsey (first season; 28-82 in 11 seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 8/10

All-time: 310-537-29 since 1926

Playoffs: 3-6-1 in seven trips, most recently 2019

State titles: None

Outlook: The Eagles had a tough year without any victories, and they’ll be looking to flip that around, returning the majority of their starters on both sides of the ball. Heavy with upperclassmen, they also boast several sophomores that gained experience last season.

Ashton Rosas, Kadyn Rape and Caleb Myers split time under center with Rape picking up the most snaps in seven starts, going 25-for-51 with 238 yards. Whether it’s the junior Rape or senior Rosas in the QB role, they’ll have their top rushers back in junior Tyrell Horne and senior Nick Boaz as well as their top receiver in senior Christopher Bailey.

Defensively, Anthony Bradley stood out in his freshmen campaign, leading the Eagles with 43 tackles, 22 solo, and three for a loss. He’ll be back along with senior DE Nick Squyres and senior DT Carson Carter.

Schedule

8/25 Hico 7 p.m.

9/1 vs. Florence (at Jarrell) 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Malakoff Cross Roads 7 p.m.

9/22 Riesel* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 at Rosebud-Lott* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 Valley Mills* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 at Marlin* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 Moody* 7:30 p.m.