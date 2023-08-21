There's nothing like a good rivalry district and 8-3A Div. I is full of them.

While 2023 state semifinalist Malakoff has set itself apart as the perennial district champion, the Freestone/Limestone County squads of Teague, Fairfield, Mexia and Groesbeck are all pretty on par with each other partly due to their proximity.

“We're all kind of nestled up against each other and so all our kids know each other and have known each other for a long time,” said Mexia coach Aaron Nowell. “We're glad to be back to 3A. We came back down last year and get to play these guys instead of driving by them instead of playing somewhere else.”

The Lions, Blackcats and Eagles are all coming off bi-district trips while the Goats are hunting to get back in the playoffs. Teague enters the season with the best chance of dethroning Malakoff after a solid year one under Zach Linscomb.

But the Stone County schools can't forget about Kemp and Eustace, who are looking to take steps forward.

Teague Lions

2022: 6-5 (5-1); bi-district finalist

Head coach: Zach Linscomb (second season: 6-5)

Returning starters (O/D): 9/7

All-time: 459-513-33 since 1914

Playoffs: 11-22 in 22 trips, most recently 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: After laying the foundation in year one, Zach Linscomb's squad brings back plenty of experience.

QB/DB Zak Leija completed 89 of 190 passes for 1,716 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore and will have several skill guys around him to boost the offense. Junior running back Shamar Davis (182 carries, 1,028 yards, 13 TDs) will lead things on the ground while senior receiver Jehmel Rice (21 catches, 530 yards, 6 TDs) will be Leija's main passing target.

Defensively, linebacker Jaden Cole comes back after an explosive season that saw the freshman post 120 tackles, 10 for a loss.

The Lions' main concern will be replacing the veteran linemen on both sides of the ball that departed via graduation.

Schedule

8/25 at Rockdale 7:30 p.m.

9/1 New Waverly 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Centerville 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Buffalo 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Eustace* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Malakoff* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 at Mexia* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Groesbeck* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 at Kemp* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Eagles

2022: 4-7 (3-3); bi-district finalists

Head coach: John Bachtel (12th season: 73-51)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/7

Al-time: 450-420-25 since 1937

Playoffs: 22-26 in 27 trips, most recently 2022

State titles: none

Outlook: The Eagles bring back a senior heavy class loaded with two-way talent.

After taking over at QB last season after Rowdy Hand was injured, Cameron Cockerell will be back in the driver seat under center. Fairfield's Swiss-army knife Hand will move to a receiver role offensively while also playing a bigger role no defense.

OL/DL River Bonds and LB Evan Chambers join Cockerell and Hand as team captains, according to veteran head coach John Bachtel. Fairfield also has its pick of skilled receivers in Eli Castillo, Jake White and Kyler Schick.

“The exciting part right now is the way these kids are just gelling and coming and working hard in practice,” Bachtel said. “So really, when we always try to say, 'Hey, we're going to get one percent better every day, and these kids are truly doing it.”

Schedule

8/25 at Rusk 7:30 p.m.

9/1 Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.

9/8 at Madisonville 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Robinson 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Eustace* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Malakoff* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Mexia* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 at Groesbeck* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Kemp* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 at Teague* 7:30 p.m.

Groesbeck Goats

2022: 6-4 (3-3), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Jerry Bomar (fifth season: 22-18; 28-8 in three seasons from 1989-1991; 251-162-3 in 38 UIL seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 7/7

All-time: 443-524-32 since 1915

Playoffs: 11-17 in 18 trips, most recently 2021

Outlook: The expectation for Jerry Bomar's team is always to make the playoffs. The Goats just missed out last season after being hit by the injury bug midseason.

Although they boast a plethora of seniors, experience on the offensive side is scarce. Trent Platt took over at QB after Groesbeck's third game when the Goats lost Allen Lewis to injury. Chris Cox returns and will see time at both running back and receiver. Miguel Merino and Ricky Lopez are back to lead the O-Line.

“Offensively, you've got a bunch of guys that are just very young and never played,” Bomar said. “We've got a freshman running back that's going to be playing a lot in that group. So that's a work in progress. And that's going to be something that's going to probably dictate how fast we improve because our defense is made up mostly of seniors.”

Schedule

8/25 at Caldwell 7 p.m.

9/1 McGregor 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Marlin 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Crockett 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Mexia* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 at Kemp* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 at Teague* 7:30 p.m.

10/27 Eustace* 7:30 p.m.

11/3 at Malakoff* 7:30 p.m.

Mexia Blackcats

2022: 3-8 (3-3); bi-district finalists

Head coach: Aaron Nowell (third season: 5-17)

Returning starters (O/D): 7/7

All-time: 565-477-36 since 1910

Playoffs: 27-32-1 in 35 trips, most recently in 2022

State titles: 1 (1989)

Outlook: Head coach Aaron Nowell and Mexia has several explosive players back, beginning with RB/LB Jacques Cooper and WR/LB Nate Burns, who will be QB Brett Swift's main targets.

But Nowell labeled RB/LB Steven Milus as a rising star among the Blackcats as well as OL/DL Xavier West as the anchor in the trenches with 22 games of varsity experience.

Mexia has made the playoffs the last two seasons with losing records, but Nowell isn't overly concerned about taking any lumps in nondistrict, considering the gauntlet that Mexia faces in the likes of state-ranked Connally, Franklin and China Spring right off the bat. It's all about building for the long haul in Blackcat Country.

Schedule

8/25 Connally 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Franklin 7:30 p.m.

9/8 China Spring 7:30 p.m.

9/15 at Gatesville 7:30 p.m.

9/22 at Groesbeck* 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Kemp* 7:30 p.m.

10/6 at Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 Teague* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 at Eustace* 7:30 p.m.