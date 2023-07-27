DJ Ramirez Follow DJ Ramirez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Time is a funny thing.

My first Waco Trib Photo Day was just last year and here we go again. It feels like nothing is different yet everything is different all at the same time.

I don’t think it’s a secret to anyone that my favorite beat at the Tribune-Herald is covering Baylor baseball. (Y’all also know I don’t like writing columns. This took me all afternoon.) That being said, I understand the fervor and sacredness of what football means to Central Texas.

Observing the 230-something players from the 42 schools that showed up at Waco ISD Stadium Thursday as they filled out their questionnaires with silly answers in unreadable handwriting, took their headshots and feature photos as if they were posing for the cover of a magazine, and just chatted with their teammates, I couldn’t help but feel excited for those Friday night lights.

Maybe it’s the older sister side of me but I can’t wait to see how the kids I got to cover last season have grown, as well as meet the new guys eager to contribute. Not to mention getting to know some of the teams I didn’t get to see a lot of last year.

You learn a lot more by listening and watching, and although I was sequestered away in my own little (air-conditioned) space doing interviews in the visitor locker room while all the action happened outside the door, there are still a few things I picked up on this Photo Day.

The swagger

Here’s the thing about confidence, it never has to be announced. And a lot of the time that confidence doesn’t just come from knowing you’re ready to take on any challenge but knowing you look good doing it.

Nothing says you’re ready to hit the field like showing up in full uniform like the Belton Tigers. There’s something about having a bright red uniform that’s just classic. Returning to the site of your 2022 District 11-5A championship fully decked out — I think the Tigers were trying to make a statement.

Another team in red looking to make a statement are the Lorena Leopards. After winning a state title in 2021, the Leopards were knocked out of the playoffs in the bi-district round last year and they’re definitely sore about it. Having to return their jerseys to their coach before making their exit, it seemed the (suddenly shirtless) Leopards wanted to show off their hard work in the weight room, too.

Speaking of teams that hit the weight room, the West Trojans already had plenty of swag in their black and red jerseys that read "The Comma," but it doesn’t hurt to accessorize. The chain necklaces were subtle but that’s why they work, and if you want to know cool just ask Gus Crain’s snazzy reflective sunglasses.

A jersey denim combo never fails though. I always like how the Abbott Panthers show up with their jerseys tucked into their jeans, belted up in the same shade of denim. I just saw these kids on the baseball diamond not even two months ago and it feels like they’ve grown even taller than me since then.

There are many more teams that wear their swag like it’s a second skin, from the University Trojans in their new jerseys (shedding the Trojan logo and opting for a strong "U"), to the Teague Lions in their brilliant orange and the Blum Bobcats in black and neon green.

Noticeably absent were the Cougar blue threads of the defending Class 4A state champions from China Spring, but I’m sure we’ll see plenty of them in their run to secure the three-peat.

Hellos and goodbyes

Every season brings turnover. It’s inevitable.

I may not be the rookie anymore with the addition of Zach Smith to our Trib staff (but you could argue that I kind of still am, given that Zach has been at it longer than me), but I still have only been here a year and don’t know everyone as well as Trib sports editor Brice Cherry.

That being said, Kent Laster and Ray Biles were a pair of coaches that I saw pretty often last season, mostly because their teams were playing fairly well and the proximity of University and Lorena meant that I wasn’t driving late into the night. They were both really welcoming and I’m really grateful that I got to cover them last season. I wish them the best.

At University, Kaeron Johnson took over for Kent Laster, although most of the supporting staff remained so the Trojans aren’t experiencing a complete new start. In a game of inches, the Trojans are hoping to polish up the small mistakes that could have been avoided last season. Now that they’ve broken the 13-year playoff curse, they’re ready for more.

Kevin Johnson, who takes over at Lorena, couldn’t make it to Photo Day, sending along a couple of assistant coaches. But like University, Lorena wasn’t satisfied last season and even with a brand new staff all around, the Leopards’ goals aren’t changing.

One team that I did make a trip late into the night for was Abbott. I went to cover the Panthers’ semifinal win in Early.

With this being Terry Crawford’s last year at the helm, the Panthers are eager to make it back to Jerryworld and win it all this time. Six-man football is a beast all its own and I don’t get to see much of it during the regular season (with the exception of our weekly honor roll, which the Panthers dominate week in and week out). I have no doubt I’ll be driving out at some point during the postseason to cover Abbott on the way back to Arlington.

See y’all at Kickoff

I don’t know if there’s much else I can say. The next five months are going to be a challenge for us as much as the teams we cover. There’s a lot of change for us here, too.

But that’s the way of the world. If you don’t adapt you don’t survive.

Now, I’ll be out of the continent for the first 10 days of August, so y’all won’t hear from me for a while. Can’t wait for kickoff under those Central Texas Friday night lights!