Howdy!

Welcome back to my column, complete with a slight name change. We very well can’t call it the “Sunday Rewind” anymore since we’re no longer running this on Sundays (thank goodness).

Well, here we are again, the first weekend of 2023 high school football under our belts. There were some pretty good games around the area. There were some blowouts. There were some hiccups (not just for a few teams but even for us on the other side of the camera/microphone/recording device).

It was also very, very hot. Now, I had the privilege of sitting in the air-conditioned Robinson press box (which presents its own dilemma because the temperature difference between the AC and the outside messes with sinuses so bad.)

Now one of the hiccups we faced on our end was pulling off the Super Centex After Dark pod for week one (since some of us are technologically challenged and others suffer from time blindness.) But the group chat/Twitter conversations were still interesting to say the least, and the theme of the weekend seemed to be on which teams delivered and which surprised, so I wanted to dive a little bit more into it.

Certified UPS Reliability – China Spring, West, University

No surprises with these teams here. You’re only hurting yourself if you pick against them. Not because their opponents don’t have the capability of beating them but because they have that “IT” factor — that one thing that makes fans trust their team will deliver.

Obviously, China Spring was a given winner. Why would you bet against the two-time reigning champs in their first game?

And like I said before, that has nothing to do with Lorena not being capable of beating the Cougars. China Spring just had less questions to answer, more stability in the places that mattered, not to mention, less emotional attachment to the result. (Not because they didn’t care about the result but because it seemed they didn’t have anything to prove.)

It was interesting to see how contentious this game was (I mean five personal fouls in the first half, really?) This matchup has definitely evolved into a classic rivalry, and while I think that’s good for football fans in Central Texas, let’s not forget these are still kids playing a game. The adults shouldn’t let it go to their heads.

And now that it’s over, both teams can learn from it and grow. It’s not going to be easier going forward. China Spring is taking on a fellow No. 1-ranked Melissa team that really challenged the Cougars last season and Lorena is facing West, which will be looking to beat the Leopards after last season’s loss.

Speaking of ... just last week we were talking about the Trojans and how their defense sets the foundation for everything else they do. And while the team is young, the upperclassmen know how to take charge.

It’s clear that Zane Harper is the thermostat for the Comma’s defense, and I knew Gus Crain was going to be good at QB but his execution and follow-through on passes exceeded expectations. (I’m not completely surprised though. I did watch the kid behind the plate during the spring. After handling Kade Bing’s heater, he can likely handle anything.)

However, I think next week will be harder against Lorena.

Now, on to the other Trojans that delivered.

This is the game I covered this weekend and I’m sure glad I did. I will talk about what I saw from Robinson later on but right we’re focusing on University first.

There are lots of ways to convey the sentiment of persistence, right. “It doesn’t matter how you start. It matters how you finish.” “It’s okay if you get knocked down as long as you get back up.” So on and so forth.

The first half was not great for the Trojans offensively. They had 10 penalties before half time mostly on false starts and holding calls. There was an almost brilliant touchdown pass to the ever-impressive London Smith in the first quarter that just missed.

Coming out in the second half, University did a really good job at making up for what Robinson was able to take away. While running back LaDarrius Evans stole the show (seriously, the kid is good), I think sophomore quarterback Cade Bynnom went a little under the radar. He was cool under pressure and was eventually able to find some open passes in the second half and knew when to take off for a keeper when he had to.

And something head coach Kaeron Johnson pointed out was how key the O-line was to those adjustments. I can’t help but agree. University is going to continue to deliver if the Trojans keep doing the things they do well.

(However, the Trojans have more than just a little work to do on special teams.)

There were plenty other teams that got the job done in week one. Connally certainly delivered and did a good job at finding the right guy to fill in at QB after losing the Super Centex Athlete of the Year in Jelani McDonald. La Vega looks like it’ll be back to its old winning ways. Crawford and Mart did Crawford and Mart things. And don’t get me started on Chilton. Wow.

Also, huge shout out to Teague.

Look, I don’t put a lot of weight in my early-season picks because, let’s face it, I’m just guessing half the time (I picked Meridian to win after all and definitely laughed at myself when they were shut out).

But this one pick, I’m going to rub this in a little bit. It feels good to be right.

Tip the Driver Extra, Why Don’t Ya — Waco High, Midway, Troy, Robinson

And sometimes it feels good to be wrong.

I have a feeling Waco High is relishing the feeling of proving a lot of us wrong. (Like I said before, I don’t put a lot of weight in my week one picks. It wasn’t personal, Lions, I swear.)

Here’s another team that showed its persistence and like their cross-town rival, found a way to make up for what it didn’t have in the moment they needed it.

Then we come to the teams that despite coming up short, played a lot better than expected.

Midway was so close to delivering the upset, the Panthers just got outplayed in the end. It’s evident the addition of Ty Brown was something Midway needed. There were moments last season where desperation was the Panthers’ undoing and Brown bringing a level head to the QB position will be a good change for this offense.

Not mention just being consistently pesky as a squad. Being underestimated is a great motivator.

As a former Honors College girl, I love the “Iliad” as much as the next nerd, but why does Central Texas love that “Trojan” mascot so much?

It makes since when your town’s name is Troy, however. And these Trojans didn’t need a big wooden horse to surprise this week. This game against Whitney was definitely closer than I thought it would be.

It’s likely Tommy Brashear picks up his first win as Troy’s head coach next week if the Trojans can build off Friday’s performance. Joseph McMurty proved to be as good as Brashear mentioned in the preseason while defensively Chase Fricke was just insane. This was an experienced squad that happened to be going up against another experienced squad.

The loss doesn’t have anything to do with Troy not having the ability to win but with Whitney’s ability to pull through.

Finally, we come to that chat about Robinson that I said we would have.

The vibes were different there than the last time I covered a game there (almost four years ago when I was still just a stringer). They were more hopeful.

And the Rockets have a right to be hopeful. They have a defense worthy of being hopeful for.

The linebacker corps — led by Travis Lathern and Christian Lujan and boosted by the likes of Cody Martinez, A.J. Kirks and Evan Moreno — was definitely what anchored Robinson in this game. And even the D-line did as well as they could against a sturdier University O-line (as well as the Trojans’ rushing prowess).

And if Robinson can claim one victory it was on special teams. Ah’maad Scott was giving 2019 Noah Rauschenberg vibes on those punts and the Rockets took away several opportunities on field position alone.

Offensively, Lujan carried the team on his legs. Where the Trojans couldn’t get a pass in because Robinson made it difficult for them, the Rockets’ passing game just wasn’t there at all (despite two of their touchdowns coming through the air).

In the end, the defense could only hold on for so long, especially in the heat. As many water breaks as they could take didn’t stop the cramps from coming on both sidelines. The Rockets were just more affected.

Players of the Week

This is very important. These POW awards are based off our own impressions of what we saw/heard on Friday. They are not the same thing as the Honor Roll.

Fans can still go vote for Honor Roll on the Trib website. (Please, I beg you, stop emailing me your votes. I only have so much space in my inbox.)

Offensive Player of the Week: LD Evans, RB, University

The Trojans had 359 yards of offense and 265 were thanks to LD Evans on 44 carries. He only ran in one of University’s four rushing TDs, but the team wouldn’t have been able to put together two 90-plus yard offensive drives without No. 23.

Defensive Player of the Week: Khrys Johnson, LB, Whitney

This one was actually hard to pick.

Like I mentioned, Troy made it pretty hard for Whitney, but the Wildcats defense was pretty staunch. Johnson led Whitney with 14 tackles, two for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble. That’s a lot considering how stacked the Wildcats defense is. (Trey Haynes could’ve easily also won it with his 10 tackles, 3 TFLs, sack and forced fumble as well.)

Honorable mentions: Jamarion Vincent (QB, Connally) went 4/7 for 184 yards and 3 TDs passing and 11 carries for 121 yards and a TD rushing; Wyatt Dyer (LB, Frost) 10 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, a fumble recovery and a QB pressure; Ryan Roddy (Riesel) 8 tackles, 3 assists, an interception for a 2-point conversion and an interception for an 80-yard TD.

There were plenty of awesome special teams plays and performances in week one, but I don’t feel comfortable picking someone without enough information to make a decisive decision, so hopefully we’ll have one next week.

Until next week, y’all. Thanks for reading my ramble.