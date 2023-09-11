DJ Ramirez Follow DJ Ramirez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Can y’all believe we’re already three weeks into football season?

It may not feel like it outside (since it’s still like the surface of the sun) but before we know it, we’ll be scraping ice off the windshield.

For now, some fall weather would be nice.

Almost as nice as a comeback win.

Right, McGregor?

Breakthroughs

After being held scoreless in the first half against Gatesville, the Bulldogs showed some bite in a comeback win. Although I’m sure Mike Shields would have liked a better start to the season for his team, he must be proud of how they fought back.

To be fair, McGregor has been up against some tough teams to start the season. Even though the Bulldogs boast lots of upperclassmen on their roster, they returned just five starters on offense and four on defense.

But I’m sure these first three games provided lots of experience and finally getting a win will boost the Bulldogs’ confidence going into their final non-district game against Clifton. If they can manage to keep that fight going, they might be able to squeeze another win in before the start of district against the top-ranked titan that is Franklin.

We talk about difficult districts all the time and 11-3A is no joke. Those Franklin Lions have made the first three games look like a slice of pie, Lorena bounced back pretty emphatically after the loss to China Spring, Academy hasn’t missed a step under its new coaching staff with a series of convincing wins, and Troy is on the rise with a new coach in Tommy Brashear as well.

Cameron Yoe probably hasn’t had the start to the season the Yoemen would’ve liked, but based on the see-saw battle against Connally, I don’t have a doubt they’ll get back on track. I can’t say much about Rockdale because I don’t know much about Rockdale (football-wise, that is) but I have a feeling McGregor will likely get the win in that matchup.

I’m not going to lie and say I see a clear path for McGregor to stun some of their opponents in district play, but I don’t think they’ll be as easy of a win as they might appear on paper.

Bubba Zacharias is still young at QB, but he’s received valuable time under center and Sebastian Torres is one of the area’s more underrated running backs. If anything, this year might set the foundation for a breakout season next year.

Anyway, everybody also tip your caps to the Meridian Yellowjackets. They didn’t just grab their third win of the last three seasons, they dominated Bartlett with 404 yards of offense.

Bouncing back, other chatter

Well, China Spring and Crawford bounced back. No surprise there. A solid win like that is good for the Cougars heading into their match with Connally. Kiefer Sibley and the Cadets are never going to be easy to shut down.

It’s a little disappointing that University dropped another one-point game to Arlington Heights, especially after holding a 14-0 lead into the half. I guess the Yellowjackets did their scouting because LD Evans ran for three yards. Three yards.

It’s funny how quickly we’ve come to expect victory out of the Trojans. Well, they’re closing out non-district with Copperas Cove, which is coming off its first win of the season over Manor, so it’s likely the Bulldawgs will enter Thursday’s game with more of the momentum.

Waco High also dropped a close one to Granbury to start district play, but I have to say the second-half defense should give Lions a good feeling about where this team is heading.

And in another one-point loss that must have really hurt, Teague held state-ranked Centerville to one touchdown, but was also held to one touchdown and then missed the extra point. Brutal.

And how about Riesel with back-to-back shutout wins? Whatever Riesel ISD is feeding those kids, sign me up.

Players of the Week

Offensive Player of the Week: Kiefer Sibley, Connally. I’d be surprised if Sibley doesn’t reach the 1,000-yard mark this week. And I’m shocked there’s not more buzz from D1 schools over him because whoever gets him on the field on Saturdays is in for a good day.

Defensive Player of the Week: Cameron Phillips, Riesel. Fifteen solo tackles and two sacks in a second-straight shutout game. Seriously, Riesel, what do y’all feed these kids and how can I get some?

Special Teams: Isaac Redd, Chilton. Seven-for-seven extra kick points in a 62-0 win. These Pirates are running the football seas this season.

