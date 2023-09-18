DJ Ramirez Follow DJ Ramirez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As a sportswriter, some weekends in the fall are kind of forgettable. You go from one thing to the next, checking things off the to-do list and when Monday comes around you hardly remember where you were on Friday.

But every once in a while, you get a gem of a game day, the kind that leaves you buzzing when you leave the field. I’m sure Week 4 of high school football is going to leave a lasting memory for several Central Texas teams.

Some squads had some big wins, others some tough losses, so let’s dig in.

Trojan Thursday Madness

Every team has that one rival they want to beat more than anybody, whether it’s because they had a particularly bad loss to them, or they haven’t beat them in a few years, or in the case of University, a few decades.

Take away all other factors — that Copperas Cove is a classification above the Trojans, that University was coming off a one-point loss in a game it should have won over Arlington Heights for a second year in a row, that it was a home game. For this squad to be the first Trojan team to beat Cove since (as far as we know) 1986 must have felt like elation for South Waco. (I know it’s how I felt when Ferrari finally won an F1 race after watching Red Bull win every week since February.)

Kaeron Johnson told Trib sports editor Brice Cherry on Thursday that the Trojans were playing like they had nothing to lose, and I think that’s part of the reason why University is so fun to watch. When you play like that, for the love of the game, it’s easier to take risks and see them pay off.

Obviously, there’s still some ways to go for University — like cleaning up those penalties and sharpening up their special teams — but they’ve got the pieces to put together a really great district run.

I’m excited to see more of the Trojans. I’m planning on hitting up Waco ISD Stadium for the Elgin game on Friday the 13th before heading down to Austin City Limits (ACL). I think it’ll be worth missing The Lumineers to see the Trojans play that weekend. A nice little appetizer before I camp out for Foo Fighters on Saturday.

Bring your sunglasses to Cougar Stadium

“Those lights are going to give somebody a seizure.”

“Then don’t let us score.”

You thought it was hard to keep China Spring out of the end zone before. Well, visiting teams are going to have to try a little harder or bring some sunglasses when they visit the Cougars. Even the lights on the baseball field were going off.

When you win two football titles and one baseball championship in two years (and add a four-day school week) you get to add flashing LED lights to your already nice Class 4A athletic facilities. I mean, if you’re going to put on a show, then put on a show, right?

All the antics aside, China Spring was almost in peak form on Friday. A great, solid performance for its young defense shutting down a great Connally offense, and another stat-stuffer game for the Cougar offense as well. I think special teams is really the only place they lacked a little luster, with the exception of Kyle Barton’s 90-yard kick return touchdown.

Speaking of Barton, we’re always so focused on how good of a running back he is, we forget he’s a great defender too. There were stops he made that were a big part of China Spring’s success on Friday.

Then there was Mr. Bull Durham, Cash “Money” Davis McCollum himself, showing he doesn’t just throw rockets but that he can juke and shuffle on the run, too. North Texas is really getting a good one, huh. I think I might have to call up our old buddy Taylor Bryan (former head of communications for Baylor football, now at North Texas) for a press box seat up in Denton next year.

You know, this game might be beneficial for Connally in the long run. The Cadets were a different team on the field than they are on paper.

Kiefer Sibley continued to show that he is “That Dude,” as he still managed to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the season and he definitely made the Cougars pay for their mistakes if they managed to miss him (they also kicked to him twice on special teams and instantly regretted it, I’m sure).

Jamarion Vincent also had a pretty decent game, aside from an interception where I don’t think Kobe Black realized the ball was going to head in his direction, which gave China Spring’s Chrishon Gregory a great opening for the pick. Vincent really had to step it up with so much pressure on Sibley.

Where I think this game really exposed Connally was on defense. Yes, China Spring has a talented, tight knit group for an offensive lineup with incredible chemistry, but the Cadets should have still made better stops.

Kobe Black had a better offensive night than he did on defense. There were times where he was in the right spot to guard a guy but before you know it, the Cougar receivers were already on the other side of him. Something has to be up if 6-foot, 200-plus-pound Dean Hannah is beating Kobe Black to the ball (an observation made by newly minted ESPN radio announcer Drake Toll). Not that Dean Hannah isn’t good enough to do so, but I’ve seen Black run faster against other guys that size.

Hill County beatdowns, McLennan win streaks

Coming off a pair of losses, Hillsboro said enough is enough and then proceeded to demolish Jarrell. If anyone had any doubts about Ezrian Emory at any point ever, I bet they don’t now.

There’s a reason this kid was the Super Centex Defensive Newcomer of the Year last season. Emory totaled 17 tackles (seven all by his lonesome), three tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, three QB hurries and a pass breakup. But he also blew it up on offense with 335 yards on 14 carries and seven touchdowns.

Seven is just his lucky number, I guess.

Meanwhile, just down Highway 81, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Trey Haynes was racking up 16 tackles (let’s not forget he had a 22-tackle game just a few weeks ago). And the Whitney Wildcats were blowing away West to stay undefeated on the season.

Usually, we’re talking about how great a night Whitney receiver Jairdyn Anderson is having but don’t forget the Wildcats have other guys to throw to, i.e., guys like Marcus Wilson. Six receptions for 190 yards and four touchdowns, have yourself a night kid.

But also, credit to Mason Seely. I think he’s one of the area’s most underrated QBs, mostly because he’s surrounded by big playmakers. But he’s consistent and accurate and that’s part of why guys like Anderson and Wilson tend to have such big nights. (And sure, he had two interceptions but that’s what happens when you play against stud defensive backs like West’s Easton Paxton.)

I do think this might just be a down year for the Trojans (not to take anything away from what the Wildcats did). Gus Crain had a better night at QB than he did against Lorena and there were flashes of what West can be, but it’s just not enough.

It’s not just their youth. There’s something missing, I can’t put my finger on. There’s no doubt the Trojans make the playoffs, but they’ve got some work to do if they want to go deep.

Meanwhile, here’s to you, Mr. Robinson, and your three-game win streak.

This game was really weird. On paper, Fairfield looked to have had a better game than it actually did. Although, I think it’s because Eagles quarterback Cameron Cockerell was doing most of the work.

The Rockets have begun to find their stride, especially in the running game, and they’re starting to see more production from guys other than just Christian Lujan. Now, how they fare against Hillsboro this week will be very telling for the program. These Eagles have sharper claws.

Two wins does not a win-streak make, but we’ll make an exception for McGregor. The Bulldogs are riding high, and I think that confidence will surely be needed going into a tough district schedule. Sebastian Torres is also a real special kid at running back. Coach Mike Shields has said several times how much of a hard worker the junior is, and it’s pretty evident when you see him play.

So, good on you, McGregor.

W is for a Waco Warriors’ win

A shout-out to Waco Christian Academy for picking up its first-ever win. The Warriors grabbed a 75-38 victory over the Big Springs Charter Hawks.

Kohen Mayberry had a huge night with 329 rushing yards on 22 carries and scored six touchdowns, four kickoff returns for 210 yards and two touchdowns and 11 tackles. Mark Day followed with 212 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns while totaling 12 tackles and two sacks.

Man, six-man football is wild.

Player of the Week honors

Offensive Player of the Week: Cash McCollum, China Spring — 14 of 16 completions for 307 yards and six touchdowns (at one point I thought it was seven)

Co-Defensive Players of the Week: Trey Haynes, Whitney & Jason Brackens, Fairfield — Haynes continues to be a defensive juggernaut. Sixteen tackles, three for a loss, and interception and a pass breakup speak for themselves.

Although Fairfield lost on Friday, Brackens was a bright spot for the Eagles, He also had 16 tackles, one for a loss. If anything, Fairfield can build on that.

Two-way Player of the Week: Ezrian Emory, Hillsboro — There are a ton of talented two-way players in Central Texas, but it isn’t often they have games where they go-off on both sides of the ball on the same night. How often do you post double-digit tackles and rush for over 300 yards in the same game?

Special Teams Player of the Week: Markeydrick Taylor, Chilton — Two kickoff returns for 124 yards with an 85-yard touchdown. The Pirates continue to perform at another level.

Photos: High school football Week 4 around Waco, Central Texas