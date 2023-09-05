Howdy, Central Texas.

Welcome back from the long weekend. Y'all are probably reading this later than you're used to but that's just what happens when your birthday falls on Labor Day weekend.

I can't say I feel any different at 25 than I did last week at 24 but I'm sure there are a few teams that definitely feel some type of way after Friday. So, let's dig into the tough breaks, close calls and absolute blowouts of week two.

Tough breaks — China Spring, Crawford

The higher you climb the higher the risk of falling. But what you do after you fall says more about you than the actual fall.

China Spring was outmuscled by Melissa. The truth of the matter is that this game was going to be difficult for the Cougars to win no matter what. They would have had to play perfect football.

There is no such thing as perfect football.

I think we all get a little hung up on how a team has played before that we begin to look at them with rose-colored glasses. And trust me I've been guilty of this too. But you only know so much two weeks into the season.

This is not the same China Spring that breezed through 2021 or the same China Spring that gutted out 2022. We don't know who this China Spring is yet. But we'll find out more when the Cougars take on Mexia next week, a team over which they have a clear advantage.

Here are the things we do know, however.

One — Cash McCollum is a quarterback that comes along once every blue moon. We all knew he had the football ability, but I think this game will have a lot to do with his leadership growth in the long run.

And two — the Cougars held Melissa to just one score in the final quarter. One could argue that the Cardinals were just tired. Or that they likely pulled their starters by that point.

If even after getting clobbered by double-digit points through the first three quarters of the game, the Cougars' defense — which was full of young guys playing just their second varsity game — was still fighting, that has to count for something.

Another team that can look at their second half defense positively despite the loss is Crawford. Centerville is always tough. The Tigers gave Mart a 21-20 battle last season.

Even in the first half, the Pirates were able to force a punt to start the second quarter. Offensively, they started slow in the first and third quarters and were hurt by turnovers. Big plays kept them in the game with a pair of long TD passes and a long TD run, but you can't always rely on those.

The Pirates go up against an 0-2 Rio Vista next week and similarly to China Spring, it's not a question if they bounce back but how. To quote what every coach tells me at one point or another, “You just got to get better every week.”

Close calls — Whitney, Troy, Connally

I kind of regret not going to Hillsboro this weekend. The Battle of Hill County looked like the game of the non-district season.

Whitney's Jairdyn Anderson and Hillsboro's Darrian Hodge are going to be contenders for Super Centex receiver honors later in the season, for sure (but don't hold my word to it, remember I'm not the only one who decides).

And then you have the reigning defensive players of the year proving why they earned those distinctions last year in Whitney's David "Trey" Haynes III and Hillsboro's Ezrian Emory, plus putting on offensive shows at running back.

With highly defensive games, there's always a chance they turn into boring stalemates, but with a rivalry (even a mild one) and two squads as talented as these, it was bound to be interesting.

For it to end on an extra kick, it was probably the kind of game that had you checking your pulse.

I bet Tommy Brashear and the Troy fan base were checking their pulses after that close win over Lexington. But didn't I say last week they were likely going to be 1-1 by now.

I mean, you kick things off with an 81-yard touchdown pass and you go into the half with a one-score lead, then Lexington ties it and gets ahead in the fourth quarter, and the Trojans executed the two-point conversion to get the win. Insane.

I don't think Joseph McMurty is going to fly under people's noses at QB for very long. The junior was 18 of 38 with 261 yards and two long touchdown passes, both to Reed Ketcham, who caught eight passes for 172 yards.

Finally, we come to Connally.

Connally, Connally, Connally.

Round of applause for the Cadets.

This game against La Vega wasn't as close a finish as last year but that doesn't mean the Pirates made it easy for Connally, which is partly why I put it under this category.

I do have to give recognition to La Vega. The Pirates are in a better place now than they were at this point last season and look on track to return to the classic version of La Vega football. But even then, Connally is just that good this season.

The bright side of having guys like Kobe Black and Kiefer Sibley tearing it up is that the attention they bring to the program opens avenues for their teammates as well. The thing that I think makes Connally good this year is that while they have the big names in Black and Sibley, they also have the likes of Ke'Are Riley, Ja'morris Sayles, J'ylon Nobles, Jaylin Petty, Brayden Sutton, Malachi Knowles and Gaige Coffman.

The veteran presence on this team is strong and it's a bunch of guys that have been putting their heads down and grinding.

The bakery's open for business

I love bagels, but it's so hard to find a good bagel in Texas and I refuse to go to Starbucks. There were several teams in Central Texas that baked up some good bagels on Friday.

Didn't I say Robinson had something special brewing with their defense? The Rockets shut out Caldwell, 28-0.

Didn't I mention Teague was going to be good at football this season? The Lions shut out New Waverly, 27-0.

Have we talked enough about Itasca? We probably have not. But the Wampus Cats throttled Hubbard, 48-0, and will be up against another team that put on a 55-0 blowout of Sabine Pass in the Frost Polar Bears next week.

Meanwhile, the team the Polar Bears beat last week, the Bartlett Bulldogs, was getting their behinds handed to them by Axtell, 58-0. Another set of Bulldogs faced off in Hamilton and Bosqueville, and unfortunately for Bosqueville, Hamilton came out of it with a 55-0 victory.

And let's not forget Riesel's 58-0 blowout of Rice. I feel like there's a joke in there somewhere, but I can't bring myself to be that mean.

Some of the six-man squads also posted goose eggs as Gholson beat Trinidad, 46-0, Bynum blasted Avalon, 50-0, and Oglesby crushed Walnut Spring, 46-0.

Players of the Week

Offensive: Kiefer Sibley, Connally — 27 carries for 356 rushing yards and SIX TOUCHDOWNS. Do I need another reason?

Defensive: Trey Haynes, Whitney — I don't like picking guys form the same team two weeks in a row but the guy had 22 tackles (three for loss). Is that enough?

Special Teams: Armando Chavez, Mart — Six of seven PAT kicks. There are few guys as consistent in PAT kicking than Chavez.

Honorable Mentions: Jaden Cole, Teague (11 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks); Joseph McMurty, Troy (18/38 for 261 yards, 2 TDs)

