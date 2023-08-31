HILLSBORO — It may be a bit of a cliché at this point, but the power of a good, sound defense carries a lot of weight. After all, the faster the defense can get the opposing offense off the field, the more opportunities your team gets to score.

Among the Central Texas teams that boast strong defenses, Hillsboro has stepped into the chat the past few years. The Eagles entered 2023 with an experienced and tough group of guys to provide a foundation for their campaign this season — including last year's Super Centex Defensive Newcomer of the Year Ezrian Emory.

And that experience gives the Eagles confidence.

“They've been in the system for two years and we're getting to build on it another year,” said Hillsboro head coach Steve Almuete. “Once kids feel confident playing in a certain system, they play much faster. They react and they’re ready to go.”

That experience goes a long way for Hillsboro. The Eagles don't do anything fancy when it comes to defense, really, nor do they have an abundance of size, with just a handful of their upperclassmen stretching past 6-feet. But those things don't matter when you play fast and execute the fundamentals.

“We work really hard on coverage and running plays, so we really try our best to work around it and I think we have a pretty good defense,” said senior linebacker/defensive end Juan Gonzalez. “I think experience means a lot to us because we already went to the playoffs, and we already know how it feels during those times. I think it’ll be a good time.”

The Eagles have suffered first-round playoff exits in each of the last seven seasons with the latest coming in the form of a 48-14 defeat to Hirschi. But Hillsboro has a good feeling about this year, partly in thanks to its defensive ability. In the opener against McGregor, the Eagles set the tone by holding the Bulldogs to just 61 rushing yards out 238 total yards of offense. They pulled together and took away McGregor's scoring chances late in the game even after the Bulldogs broke into the red zone.

“It just shows we can do good things when we put all 11 guys going to the football, playing hard, competing each and every play,” Almuete said. “You can’t replace experience. Ten of those guys played with us last year, just the confidence and knowing, towards the end of the ballgame they knew what to do. We drew on the dirt a little bit on some defensive stuff and they, being veterans, they understood, and they executed.”

Aside from Emory, who totaled 192 tackles in his sophomore season, Hillsboro brought back several players that were “unsung heroes” last season, according to Almuete. Junior defensive tackle Jayden McGruder and junior linebacker Miguel Deluna had big nights to start the year, tallying 14 tackles and two QB hurries each last Friday.

Almuete has labeled Gonzalez as the “Silent Assassin,” given that he speaks more with his actions than with his words. Gonzalez has also stepped up into a bigger role this year, posting nine tackles in the opener, three for a loss, and two of the Eagles' three sacks as well as causing a pair of fumbles. Junior safety Cameron Finch was also in the fray in game one with eight tackles.

For a school the size of Hillsboro, technically 4A Division II but close to being a “big 3A school,” the roster is packed with two-way stars. The coaching staff, however, works to keep their players healthy and limit the amount of time guys play on both sides of the ball when necessary. But on the other side, the defensive side informs the way the team plays on offense.

“Watching film helps a lot,” Gonzalez said. “Seeing how people run the routes, where they like to line up. It really helps us to watch film and look at the other team and we also see our perspective — how we run our routes, how we defend.”

Obviously, this early in the season there is still much to improve. Among the elements the Eagles are working on: Shoring up pass coverage, putting players in the best position to excel, and getting the underclassmen some playing time to build their experience.

Most of the yards Hillsboro allowed in week one came through the air and the Eagles face Whitney in Week 2, a team with a strong passing offense. But the Wildcats are also known for their own staunch defense, bringing back the Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year in David "Trey" Haynes III. From Almuete's perspective, the defensive bout will likely be decided on who best takes care of the football.

“It’s the old saying: defense wins championships,” Almuete said. “We kind of focus on that. If we play sound, good defense we have a good chance of winning on Fridays.