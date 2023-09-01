A week ago as the Friday night crowd filtered out of Leopard Stadium in Lorena, it was clear China Spring did all the little things right that were needed for the Cougars to win their season opener.

That’s the back-to-back state champion China Spring Cougars, by the way.

It just goes to show, you’re only as good as your latest effort.

For all the things China Spring did that made the Cougars look like an unstoppable force in week one, the Melissa Cardinals made them second guess themselves.

Melissa, the top-ranked team in Class 5A Division II, rolled up a 28-0 lead before the Cougars knew what hit them. The Cardinals won an even match the rest of the way and claimed a 63-33 victory on Friday night at Cougar Stadium.

China Spring, ranked No. 1 in 4A Division I, finally started punching back in the second quarter. Cougars QB Cash McCollum ran eight yards for a touchdown that capped a 52-yard march with 5:31 left until halftime.

McCollum later connected with Cameron Campos for a 15-yard touchdown pass to cut Melissa’s lead to 35-13 at intermission.

Unfortunately for the home crowd, which flocked to and filled up their side of Cougar Stadium, the Melissa duo of Trever Ham and Karson Maynard stole the show.

Ham, the Cards’ QB, passed for 203 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another in the first half. Ham found Maynard for Melissa’s first, second and fourth touchdowns, covering a combined 103 yards.

Just as important, though, the Cardinals won the turnover battle in the early going. Melissa ended a China Spring possession before it ever started by gathering in a loose ball on a kickoff. The Cardinals' defense also forced and recovered a fumble by the Cougars’ offense.

A week ago, Melissa rolled over the usually stout Argyle Eagles, 50-14. The China Spring contingent likely knew it needed to play flawless football to hang with Melissa, and that didn’t happen.

The Cougars fought hard, it has to be said, as they cut Melissa’s lead to 15 points on two occasions in the third quarter. The last came when McCollum tossed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Greyson Martin with 4:55 remaining in the period.

Melissa (2-0) always had an answer when it needed one. Ham finished with 331 passing yards and five touchdowns. The Cougars struggled to cover Maynard, who caught eight balls for 189 yards and three scores in the first half.

On the positive stat side, China Spring’s McCollum completed 28 of 34 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns.

More good news for China Spring (1-1): Monday starts a new week.