Believe it or not, the expectation at China Spring isn’t to win a state championship in 2023.

Oh, that’s the hope, the dream, the desire, the ultimate goal. But you can only control championship aspirations up to a point. The expectation? That’s a little different.

What they expect in Cougar Country is for their guys to embrace the grind.

“The expectation that we have in place is obviously to give ultimate effort and be relentless and fight our tails off until the end of the game,” China Spring head coach Tyler Beatty said. “We’ve been on the side of it now where 31 of those games have allowed us to win two state championships, and I don’t think the expectation going into the season was to win a state championship. That was a goal. But it wasn’t the expectation. … At the end of the day, our kids just fight really, really hard.”

They fight hard, and far more often than not they end up on the winning side. Funny how it works out that way. Sometimes it’s by first-round knockout and other times it goes the distance, but these Cougars have learned that if they put in the work and trust their coaches, they can succeed beyond their wildest dreams.

“It’s a different level of commitment,” senior running back Kyle Barton said. “It’s just a different atmosphere when everybody is bought in. Everybody is committed to the same goal. That’s the thing I love about this team.”

If you want to put the math to it, it feels a little like advanced calculus, because it’s just that mind-boggling. China Spring has won 31 of 32 games over the past two seasons under two different head coaches, culminating in a pair of Class 4A state championships, one in Division II and one in Division I. The Cougars have outscored their opponents by a total score of 1,399 to 483 in that span, an average score of 44-15 per game.

Impressive, to say the least. But while everyone on the outside sees the touchdowns and the highlight plays and the rollicking parties on the Jerryworld turf, what they don’t see are the 5 a.m. wake-up calls. They don’t necessarily see the wind sprints, the weightlifting sessions, all the extra hours spent after practice honing a particular technique.

“If they hear about it, I feel like they will (understand), but right now they’ll show up at the game and cheer us on,” said senior linebacker Ryder Reeves. “But I don’t think they know how much commitment you have to have for this program.”

Cash McCollum picked up on that hard-working vibe in a blink. Fortunately, it fits the quarterback’s personality. Last year, McCollum moved in from Wimberley with solid credentials, but he still faced the seemingly impossible task of taking over for a guy in Major Bowden who not only had led China Spring to the state title but also won the Mr. Texas Football honor and the Trib’s Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year award along the way.

One could understand if a high school junior’s knees buckled under the weight of that standard. It’s a lot to live up to for anyone. Amazingly, McCollum shrugged off the pressure with a maturity that belied his age, and embraced the responsibility. Ultimately, he brought a potent passing dimension to China Spring’s offense, throwing for 37 touchdowns while rushing for six more while piloting the Cougars to their second straight state crown.

“There was definitely some pressure, but I didn’t want to let it really affect me,” said McCollum, who committed to North Texas this summer. “That’s when it goes down from there and you don’t fulfill the expectations. But I think if you just play how you’re always taught to play and show that the pressure doesn’t really get to you, then you can just play your own game.”

Beatty had to battle his own level of pressure. As a first-year head coach last season moving up from China Spring’s assistant ranks following the departure of Brian Bell to Baylor, he had the luxury of taking over an experienced, talented team. But it was also a team saddled with the weight of expectation.

Yep, there’s that word again. Turns out Beatty and the Cougars don’t really worry too much about the outside noise, but just try to stay committed and focused on the task at hand. Beatty was especially proud of how China Spring responded after losing to Dallas Parish Episcopal, 24-16, last September for their first loss in 20 games.

“They didn’t really understand or comprehend how to handle that emotion,” Beatty said. “This (2022) year was much more difficult, we had much more adversity. We were playing our starting guys for the entirety of games, backs up against the wall numerous times throughout the postseason, and just their ability to take all of that emotion and put it to the side and understand that there’s a task at hand, that each teammate is requesting you to do. If we want to obtain those goals and reach those milestones, it’s going to take everything.”

Turnover is just part of the game in high school football. China Spring will have to replace some stud playmakers and leaders in the likes of departed graduates Tre Hafford, Greg Salazar and Tristan Exline, among others. But Beatty said it’s been good for the younger players to sit back and take stock of the legacy those leaders left, to understand what it really takes.

And if they have questions, they at least know where to turn, to returning leaders like Reeves, McCollum and Barton. Those guys have some skins on the wall.

“The good thing about the younger guys is that they know who to respect, who to listen to, who to take a lot of notes from,” Barton said “Guys are really, really coachable, and I think that’s going to help us out a lot.”

It won’t be easy, but when is it ever easy? China Spring should be plenty good again, given its returning talent and a winning culture that yielded the preseason No. 1 ranking in the state for 4A Div. I. But that’s expectation, that’s prediction, that’s paper football.

Again, the real game is won on a hot summer workout in June, or a scorching preseason camp in August, or a random Tuesday practice during a long, hopefully 16-game season. What exactly does it take? Well, let’s ask Barton, a guy who has played a key role as the primary ball carrier on each of the Cougars’ last two title teams.

“Really, lots of sacrifice outside of sports,” Barton said. “Eating right, going to sleep on time, getting all your schoolwork done. A lot of that stuff goes into going on the road and winning a state championship. Not just one, but two. Really, just having the whole team bought in.”

Will China Spring win a third straight state championship? If so, the Cougars would join an elite fraternity in Central Texas that also includes the old Waco High Tigers (1925-27), the Reicher Cougars (2007-09 in TAPPS), the Cameron Yoemen (2012-14), the Bremond Tigers (2014-16) and the Mart Panthers (2017-19).

That’s for media pundits and fans to debate. When you’re in it, you can’t really expect or predict state championships.

China Spring’s expectation is far more basic. Practice hard. Play hard. Let the results take care of themselves.

And, oh what sweet results they’ve been.