GATESVILLE — Coming off two very difficult losses, Gatesville faced a critical moment Friday against Mexia.

Leading 23-13, the Hornets were seemingly in control to open the second half, as they moved down the field methodically, taking almost eight minutes off the clock. However, three penalties in four plays put them behind the chains, and a Mexia interception on second-and-long stopped the promising drive. A Blackcat 28-yard field goal made it a one-possession game at 23-16.

It was at that point where Gatesville might have feared a repeat of last Friday was possibly at hand, when McGregor scored 10 points in the final two minutes to shock the Hornets 21-17, or even the week before, when they lost late to Glen Rose 21-20.

Instead, Gatesville (2-2) took complete control, scoring three touchdowns in a decisive and emphatic fourth quarter to win going away, 44-16.

“That was awesome,” Gatesville coach Aaron Hunter said. “The last two weeks have been really tough, but this shows the resilience of our kids and our community. They fought hard, and they never gave up.”

Demonstrating their mettle on the drive following Mexia’s field goal, the Hornets converted two critical third downs. First, facing third-and-4 at the Blackcat 46-yard-line, Gatesville quarterback Jacob Newkirk hit fullback Brayden Saunders on a 14-yard pass. Three plays later, Lawsen Mooney converted a third-and-2, gaining five yards. The drive culminated with a Saunders 1-yard touchdown run.

After stopping Mexia (0-4) on downs on the next possession, Hornet running back Rayshon Smith ran hard and found the end zone from 3 yards out. That score essentially iced the game, as Gatesville led 37-16.

Smith ran hard all night, breaking tackles frequently on his way to 123 yards on 19 carries.

“He’s a player that I think everybody in the state is sleeping on,” Hunter said. “He had some big boy runs tonight. He’s a great kid, too.”

The first half was a back-and-forth affair for the most part before Gatesville asserted control late in the second quarter.

With the game knotted at 13-13, Gatesville went on a 70-yard, 11-play drive to move ahead. Newkirk called his own number to cap the march, scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.

Early on, Hornet defensive backs had their hands on two possible interceptions before Sean Aguilar made good on a third. He corralled a deflected Mexia pass at the Blackcat 32-yard line with 2:15 remaining until halftime. Gatesville drove to the 9-yard line before Hornet kicker Sergio Bucio nailed a 26-yard field goal. His boot made the score 23-13 at the half.

Newkirk was an efficient 4-5 through the air for 69 yards and one score, a 46-yard pass to Mooney. Senior running back LJ Hall added 55 yards on nine carries.

For Mexia, running back Steven Milus led the way. The sophomore had 130 yards on 20 carries. Sixty-four of those yards came on one carry - a big touchdown run on the third play of the game.

Next up for Gatesville is a trip to Godley, while Mexia opens their district play at Groesbeck.

After the two hard defeats, Hunter was relieved and excited to be on the winning side of a tough game.