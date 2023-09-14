GHOLSON — Three seasons ago, Gholson was 0-7and had just 22 points to its name.

In 2023, the Wildcats are undefeated and have yet to allow a score. As the saying goes, “What goes around comes around,” and shutting out the competition is a point of achievement for Gholson.

“We take a lot of pride because three years ago that was us getting shut out,” said senior quarterback Cayden Thomas. “Now we're an older team. We're not that young team anymore, so it definitely feels really good to be shutting people out.”

These Wildcats are older and wiser than they were three years ago when Randall Ballew arrived at Gholson after a long tenure at Penelope and began to turn things around. Ballew credits the senior leadership and growth for the early success his team has seen this season.

“These young men, when I got here to Gholson, were sophomores and these guys have bought into the system,” Ballew said. “Not only are they my leaders on the field, they're like having an extra set of coaches.”

The Wildcats boast eight seniors with Thomas, Hunter Nors and Austin Vanek leading the pack. The three do a little bit of everything on the field, but their leadership has been their most important asset.

But the young guys are making an impact too. Part of the key to Gholson's ungenerous defense has been the play of sophomore safety Aaron Salinas, who leads the team with 21 tackles (12 solo) and four interceptions.

“In six-man football, we call our safety the last line of defense,” Ballew said. “He's pretty stingy. He does not like people getting behind him and he does not like giving up anything. He's just a sophomore but just does a fantastic job. If we happen to have some kind of a mess up in front or whatever, it's pretty assuring that Aaron's going to be there to clean it up.”

The challenge for the Wildcats is just beginning. They've got three non-district games against solid teams in Morgan, Bynum and Iredell. Then they enter a gauntlet of a district schedule made up of Coolidge, Aquilla, Abbott and Ballew's old stomping ground, Penelope.

“I have pretty good confidence against these teams,” Thomas said of how the Wildcats feel going into district play. “They're definitely very skillful and very disciplined teams compared to other districts around the state. I'm excited to play them and see how it turns out.”

After opening the district slate with Coolidge on the road, Gholson will host Penelope on Oct. 13, a Friday the 13th matchup. The contest holds more emotion than others might, as the Wolverines have beat the Wildcats in every meeting since Ballew made the move, including a particularly memorable matchup last season.

Not to mention that in rural Texas, as well as six-man football, it's pretty common for everyone to know everyone. And for someone like Ballew, who taught about half of the teachers currently teaching at Penelope and who's known the players on the Wolverine's roster practically since they were born, this matchup means a little more.

“A long time ago a coach told me this is a calling,” Ballew said. “I think I was called to go to Penelope, and I was called to come here. And being able to go over to Penelope and play or have Penelope over here to host them, still very close. ... It is pretty emotional. We were able to play them last year and, golly, I just thought we started off really good. They were tough and credit to them, their game plan.

“Coach (Brian) Cooper, over at Penelope, I hired him, and that sucker beat me last year. And it's all respect. It is all respect. So many of our coaches, whether it's in our district or wherever, there's only one time that we don't like each other and that's Friday night at 7:30.”

Gholson will close out the regular season against Aquilla and state runner-up Abbott as the Wildcats work to earn a spot in the playoffs this year with a veteran-heavy squad. But beyond that, Gholson is working to set itself up as a team that can contend every year from here on out.

“We talk about how football carries over into life. It's not just a game on Friday night at 7:30 — it is something that is built,” Ballew said. “We now have two grades in high school that basically learned the foundation. Of course, the seniors, they've gotten their three years, but when they learn it at that younger age, there's just so many more things that you can add to it.

"We're going to build this house, we're going to start with the foundation, put some walls up — pretty soon, it's going to be time to open that door and get in the playoffs.”