A good running back can be the ultimate ‘get out of jail free card’ for some football teams.

Central Texas is consistently loaded with a host of game-breaking high school running backs. This year, the standouts include La Vega junior Bryson Roland, Mart junior JD Bell and Connally senior Kiefer Sibley.

Need a big third-down conversion? A momentum-swinging run? A few broken tackles? They can do it all.

“There are certain situations that just handing him the ball might be the right thing to do,” Connally head coach Terry Gerik said.

The narrative around running backs in the NFL is that they’re easily replaceable. That’s less so than the case in high school, and comparing the two is like comparing apples to oranges. But every running back, from high school to the pros deserves some level of respect.

Namaste

Roland started a new routine last spring.

He would turn on the TV in the La Vega weight room, roll out a yoga mat and start doing a stretching exercise, a practice he started after an abdominal injury ended his sophomore season prematurely.

As his sessions started getting more consistent, more of his La Vega teammates started joining him. Little by little, it started becoming a regular occurrence to see most of the Pirates in a downward-facing dog pose.

It’s boosted his expectations to have another monster and injury-free season.

“My game is going to show,” Roland said. “I put in the work behind the cameras, so when they come on, you’ll see. We’ve got a lot of playmakers. There (are) going to be more athletes out there on offense.”

Roland burst onto the scene as a freshman at La Vega, running for more than 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns and winning Centex Newcomer of the Year a couple of seasons ago.

In an injury-plagued sophomore year, he missed four games but finished with more than 500 yards and seven touchdowns.

Roland said he started playing the position in pee-wee and just kept getting better throughout middle and into high school.

He gets inspiration from watching La Vega running backs from years past and thinks the position as a whole is underrated.

“It’s a hard job,” Roland said. “You’ve got to get past the line — the big boys — and then the linebackers. You’ve got to remember all the plays and the blocking. (Running backs) are pretty disrespected right now in the NFL, but it’s gonna be good when I get up there.”

Powered by grandma’s cooking

Bell’s grandma always wanted him to be a football player, so much so that she gave him his first football when he was little.

She also made the best pork chops and macaroni.

In his two years at Mart, and it’s easy to pick up on how the love and support from his family has helped him become a passionate and strong runner.

“That makes me who I am,” Bell said.

Bell had a dominant season for the Panthers last year, rushing for nearly 2,000 yards and 35 touchdowns and helping them reach the state title game for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

“When we don’t get everybody blocked correctly, he’s able to be his own blockers sometimes and run through tackles and make guys miss,” Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “He’s got the speed that once he breaks free, you’re not gonna catch him.”

Bell said he likes to watch Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns and tries to emulate his on-field vision and ability to cut back with the size and strength to run over a defender like a bowling ball.

There’s a good chance Bell is even better this year. He said he’s put on almost 20 pounds, while Hoffman said they’re working on making him more of a reliable pass-catcher.

“We worked this spring and summer at getting better coming out of the backfield catching the football,” Hoffman said. “When he rounds out his game with that, he’s going to have everything you want in a running back.”

When Bell first started playing football in the Mart pipeline, he was much smaller and was playing wide receiver. The coaches moved him to running back ahead of his seventh-grade season.

The Panthers have been one of the perennial powers in Texas high school football over the last two decades, and that has given Bell the belief that he can stand out.

“The coaches have all been (to the state title games), so they teach me,” Bell said.”They had good running backs back then. They’re confident, so that makes me confident.”

Work hard, play hard

Sibley first picked up a football as a four-year-old when his dad, a youth football coach, put him in the backfield and told him to run off some energy.

When he put on pads for the first time and learned there was some physicality involved in the sport, he was hooked.

“Contact without getting hurt is fun,” he said.

As a junior last year, he rushed for 2,291 yards and 30 touchdowns to earn all-state honors. He topped the 100-yard mark in every game and rushed for seven touchdowns in the win against Salado.

This year, he said his personal goal is to break the 3,000-yard mark and help the Cadets get past the first round of the playoffs.

The biggest thing that stands out about Sibley to Gerik is his work ethic.

Connally has a drill that they do every day in practice that starts at the 20 and works on finishing through the goal line. Sibley takes it a step further.

“A lot of these kids, you get to finish through the goal line,” Gerik said. “Keifer is going to finish through the back of the end zone. Then he’s getting in line and going again. That’s big because he puts in the work.”

To earn respect in Sibley’s eyes, you’ve got to be tough. But it’s a standard he holds himself to as well.