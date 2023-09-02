Gatesville (1-1) and the Tigers (1-1) were tied at 14 going into the final period after the Hornets held Glen Rose scoreless in the second and third. Gatesville punched in a rushing TD with five minutes to go put the kick was no good. With under a minute to go, Glen Rose strung together a series of completions to get in the red zone and then tied the game with a pass, then got ahead on the kick.