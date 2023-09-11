GRANBURY — Waco High (1-2, 0-1) fell just short of the comeback to start district play against Granbury (3-0, 1-0).

The Pirates went into the half with a 17-0 lead, aided by a pair of interceptions, but were held scoreless in the second half. The Lions scored in the fourth quarter and added the two-point conversion but were unable to get anything more.

Lazavier Amos ran for 139 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown and Mason Smith was right there with him for a productive Lion ground game, rushing for 105 yards on 18 carries and touchdown.

Oshawn Neal posted 14 tackles, one for a loss, while Javon Bryant and Jaymion Dugas followed with 12 and 11 tackles each. Bryant added five QB hurries.

