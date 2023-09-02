GROESBECK — The Groesbeck Goats picked up a solid, all-around win over McGregor at home, led by Jordan Smith’s 19 carries for 211 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Goats (2-0) snatched two interceptions off McGregor’s Bubba Zacharias, who completed 8 of 27 passes for 78 yards. The Bulldogs’ (0-2) lone touchdown came on the legs of Sebastian Torres who totaled 97 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Groesbeck faces another set of Bulldogs next week when the Goats host Marlin in week three. McGregor travels to Gatesville.