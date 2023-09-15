ROCKWALL — At this point, Midway can only hope that its tough schedule at least prepared the Panthers for district play.

It hasn’t exactly worked for the Panthers in the win column. But they certainly made things interesting in the end.

Rockwall-Heath gashed Midway’s underbelly with an assortment of big plays for much of the game. Then all of the sudden, Midway caught fire in the fourth quarter, scoring three touchdowns in a seven-minute span to turn a blowout into a shootout.

But the Panthers couldn’t recover a final onside kick, and Heath tallied a 31-24 win in Midway’s final nondistrict outing Friday night at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.

The loss was Midway’s fourth straight to open the season against a Class 6A playoff qualifier from a year ago, and this one proved to be a K2-style uphill climb much of the night for the visitors, as the Panthers (0-4) struggled to sustain any positive momentum until the fourth quarter.

Trailing 31-3 entering the fourth, Midway showed some feisty fight with a trio of fourth-quarter touchdowns to make the home fans nervous. But the Panthers couldn’t recover either of their final two onside kicks, and Heath was able to run out the clock on the win.

As is often the case, the winning team also won the battle in the trenches. But Heath (3-1) won it in a massive way much of the night.

Midway’s coaches might want to equip its offensive linemen with pocket protectors, because those big guys had a tough time creating a safe amount of personal space for Midway senior quarterback Ty Brown. The Hawks spent a lot of time in the backfield, pressuring Brown on a bunch of plays, dumping him four times for sacks and producing a pair of safeties when Midway was backed up deep into its own territory.

Midway didn’t penetrate the end zone until 7:39 remained in the game, when freshman Lathan Whisenton displayed a rugged piece of running on a 23-yard jaunt.

That score must’ve sparked something in Midway, because it finished in a flourish. On the Panthers’ next two possessions, Brown found his senior target Jackson Baird twice on deep tosses downfield, on a 65-yard touchdown strike with 3:56 to go and an over-the-middle play that covered 60 yards with 41 seconds to play.

That made the score 31-24, and gave Midway fresh hope at stealing a win. But the Hawks recovered James Satterfield’s onside offering, and knelt out the clock.

Nevertheless, that willingness to keep fighting should be the bright spot from this one for Midway, which will open up District 12-6A play next week at Hutto and their record-setting quarterback Will Hammond.

The plucky Brown completed 13 of 25 passes for 223 yards and those two late TDs, while rushing for 71 yards, a number made all the more impressive considering he suffered 23 yards of losses in sack yardage.

Baird, a first-year football player who Midway coach Shane Anderson recruited from the Panther baseball team before this season, went for seven catches for 179 yards and two TDs. The Panthers definitely have found something with this kid.

It was something of a hard-hitting, chippy game, and Heath frequently failed to keep its composure, as the Hawks were flagged 13 times for 115 yards. But they made up for those mistakes with the hard running of Malachi Tuesno (11 carries, 123 yards, 1 TD) and the gritty play of junior quarterback Landon Dutka, who completed 18 of 26 tosses for 159 yards.

Dutka was making his first start, as he entered last week’s game after Heath’s usual starter Caleb Hoover went down with an injury. And the Heath coaches showed plenty of confidence in him, allowing him to throw on the Hawks’ first four plays of the game.

In many games, field position can be the great equalizer. It made a difference for Midway in the first quarter.

The Hawks and Panthers traded punts on each of their initial posessions. But Midway’s punt from Brayden McDonald took a wicked backwards bounce and came flying back toward the Panthers’ line of scrimmage before being downed. It yielded a net gain of six yards of field position, and set up Heath in great shape at its own 35.

Energized by the opportunity, the Hawks scored in just four plays, with Jack Davenport running it in from 14 yards out.

In the first half, Midway produced one big play on offense, but it turned a sluggish drive into a promising (and, ultimately, scoring) one. On a 3rd-and-9, Brown tucked the ball under his arm and turned himself into a ball carrier, rumbling 37 yards into Heath territory. The Panthers kept the drive going all the way to the Heath 12-yard-line before the Hawks burned the Panthers with a third-down blitz and sack of Brown. As a result, Midway had to settle for a field goal, and the always-reliable Satterfield put it through from 35 yards away.

That made the score 7-3, Heath, by the end of the opening quarter.

Midway seemed to pick up some momentum on Heath’s next possession when the Panthers sacked Dutka for a loss all the way back to the Hawk 2-yard-line. But Heath didn’t blink, and responded with a gritty 98-yard march to paydirt. On the drive’s 12th play, Midway had a chance to thwart Heath’s chances, as Dutka threw directly to Midway defensive back DJ White in the end zone. But White couldn’t hang onto the ball, and on the next play, Hawks receiver Drew Smith scored on an 8-yard end-around run, giving Heath a 14-3 lead.

With Midway’s failure to move the sticks on the ground through the first three quarters, the Panthers became pretty one-dimensional. Heath was able to bring heavy pressure on Brown and make life tough on him, and the Panthers got nothing out of their final two first-half possessions.

A good 45-yard punt by McDonald seemed to set Midway’s defense up for success, as Heath regained the ball at its own 4-yard-line with just 1:56 left in the first half. But the Hawks kept hitting the Panthers with jabs on the ground before landing a haymaker in the form of a 62-yard gash up the middle from Tuesno. Though Midway’s Isaiah Alexander made a touchdown-saving tackle by catching up to Tuesno and wrestling him to the turf at the 2-yard-line, the damage was done. Tuesno walked into the end zone on the next play with just 13 seconds showing on the clock, allowing Heath to take a 20-3 lead into the halftime break.