Can you count to a thousand? Jeff Coker is more than halfway there, and he’s not bored yet.

The longtime Crawford volleyball coach recently recorded his 600th win as the leader of the Lady Pirates, a massive round-number milestone that few coaches in the state can match.

When Crawford gathered that win over Cameron Yoe on Aug. 26, the Lady Pirate players mobbed Coker and presented him with a poster with the number “600” emblazoned on it, along with the players’ signatures. That just feels right to celebrate in that way, because Coker said such achievements are about the collective, not the individual.

“I think it’s cool for the kids to be a part of things like that,” Coker said. “Because it’s not about me, it’s just about the number of good kids and good teams we’ve had in Crawford. So for them to get to experience that and be a part of that was super fun.”

Over the past 18 years, helped by those hard-working players, Coker has built Crawford into one of the most successful programs in not just Central Texas, but the state. The three-time Super Centex Coach of the Year has taken Crawford to six state tournament appearances as well as Class 2A state titles in 2017 and 2019.

And the Lady Pirates don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Since beating the Lady Yoe, third-ranked Crawford has since added three more victories to get Coker to 603 on the victory odometer. In fact, you could argue that the win over Cameron wasn’t even the sweetest of that particular tournament Saturday for Crawford, as it later knocked off a tough China Spring team in five sets.

“The highlight of that day was beating China Spring in five. That was a great win for us,” Coker said.

One of the reasons Crawford remains so consistent is because the Lady Pirates have never been allergic to hard work under Coker’s guidance. Following an intense five-set loss to Class 3A’s feisty, 15th-ranked Lorena on Tuesday, Coker broke down the areas that his team still must improve.

But he also likes their chances when the state playoffs roll around at the end of October.

“I think we’re just going to keep getting better and better,” Coker said. “This group doesn’t have a bunch of matches together, like in previous years. ... I think our ceiling is pretty high. We’ve just got to keep working.”

Coker’s players are like another family. Every August, Crawford holds an exhibition game pitting alumni against the current team, and the coach never has to do much coaxing to get the alums to return. Old players are welcome to visit anytime they want. Basically, it’s always homecoming in Crawford, America.

“Taylor Nix, now Taylor Lynch, she was on that first team that won a playoff game,” Coker said. “She’s now back helping me coach sixth graders right now. We just had Ky (Foster) and Tori (Phillips) and Ellen (Whitney) and Jordyn (Villa) and all those kids come back for their 10-year anniversary of the first state tournament team. You just think about all those kids and how special they’ve all been, how they’ve all worked so hard and what they’ve meant to Crawford volleyball. And all the kids in between, it’s just been really special.”

Coker hopes to continue to build special relationships at Crawford for the foreseeable future. Asked if he can get to 1,000 wins, Coker initially laughed. Then he shrugged.

“I’ve still got a lot of years left in me, so we’re certainly going to give it a run and see what happens,” he said.

McGregor, Gatesville runners claim titles

McGregor likes to call its cross country teams the “Distance Dogs,” and the latest batch seems to be capable of carrying on that successful legacy.

The McGregor girls won the team title at last Saturday’s 12th annual McGregor Invitational at Bluebonnet Park. The Lady Bulldogs turned in two top 10 runners in racking up a winning score of 73 points, headlined by freshman Jessika Valdez’s third-place effort.

Lorena’s girls, another steady cross country performer, placed second in the team race. The Lady Leopards were led by freshman Jaylah Fish in first place overall, who completed the two-mile course in 12:08.50. Lorena senior Landry Wagoner was second in the field among scoring runners at 12:23.50.

In the boys’ race, Gatesville placed five runners in the top 12 in breezing to the team title with 44 points. Jack Armstrong topped the Hornets in fifth overall.

McGregor’s Benjamin Castro won individual gold, charging through the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15:55.90, nearly 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Carlos Jose Cortez of Troy.

Hewitt Kiwanis meet on tap Thursday

One of the biggest meets on the area cross country schedule returns Thursday when Midway hosts the annual Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex.

In addition to three junior varsity races, the meet will feature three different varsity races in four divisions. The varsity race for Class 1A through 4A girls will cover 3,150 meters and begin at 9:15 a.m., while the varsity 5A/6A girls race will begin at roughly 9:30 and cover 4,850 meters.

The 1A-4A boys and 5A/6A boys will all run together, though will score as separate divisions. That 4,850-meter race is pegged for 10 a.m.

One team to keep an eye on is the Hamilton girls, defending Class 2A state champions. Four of the Lady Bulldogs’ top five scoring runners at state last season were freshmen and the other was a junior, so they should be a force again.

Lorena, Riesel players nab wacotrib.com honors

You’ve got to love when the offensive linemen get some love.

Lorena lineman Nolan Baden won the online fan vote for wacotrib.com’s Offensive Player of the Week. Meanwhile, Riesel’s Aydrick Degrate came in first in the polling for Defensive Player of the Week.

Baden delivered six pancake blocks in Lorena’s 27-13 win over West in last week’s “Red-Black Bowl.” Baden received 35 percent of the wacotrib.com voting to edge out Chilton’s Isaiah Redd as this week’s award winner.

Degrate came up with 10 tackles (7 solos, 3 assists) in Riesel’s 58-0 blanking of Rice. The Indians have surrendered only 12 points in two games on the season. Degrate nabbed 38% of the online vote.

Cadets’ Sibley wins Built Ford Tough award

Kiefer Sibley is tough, man. Now he has the award to prove it.

Sibley has been selected as the state’s Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for Class 4A for Week 2 games. The Connally senior running back blazed to 27 carries for 356 yards and six touchdowns in the Cadets’ 48-40 win over rival La Vega.

“Kiefer is a great kid, a great person, and we’re all lucky he’s a Connally Cadet,” said Connally head coach Terry Gerik.

Sibley and the seventh-ranked Cadets (2-0) will host Cameron Yoe this week.

StatsPlus information sought from coaches

The Tribune-Herald will begin publishing its long-running StatsPlus package next week, featuring high school football district standings for Central Texas as well as statistical leaders for the area.

Coaches who wish to participate may send their season stats to the Trib by Mondays at noon. Email them to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com or DJ Ramirez at dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com. We will include stats and standings for both six-man and 11-man football.

StatsPlus will appear on wacotrib.com and in the Thursday print editions of the Trib.