McGREGOR — With an energetic home crowd cheering them on, the McGregor Bulldogs were looking to open the 2023 high school football season with a bang and quickly turn the page from a disappointing 1-9 campaign in 2022.

That bang will have to wait at least one more week, as the Bulldogs fell to Hillsboro 28-15 Friday night.

Bubba Zacharias, Dominic Madron and Chase Lillard, the McGregor starting quarterback, wide receiver and center, respectively, are all sophomores. Another sophomore, Bryan Suarez, saw considerable time at linebacker.

Mix in quite a few juniors as well, and it is easy to see how the future could be bright in McGregor. Going up against a playoff-tested 4A Division II club to open the season proved to be a tall order for a young team.

Fifth-year head coach Mike Shields said growth can come from it.

“It’s early on,” Shields said. “We always say you make the biggest improvement from Week 1 to Week 2. We know what we need to work on, that’s for sure.”

Those practice reps Shields has in mind will probably focus on the fundamentals.

“We need to work on tackling and blocking,” Shields said. “Also, we had a couple of costly penalties. We have a lot to clean up.”

The home crowd had an opportunity to get loud early, as the McGregor defense turned Hillsboro back with a first-quarter goal-line stand. Despite a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line, the Eagles couldn't cash in.

Hillsboro had better results on its second possession, as Eagle quarterback Moses Rangel found wide receiver Landon Tucker over the middle, hitting him in stride for a 30-yard touchdown.

Though Hillsboro scored first, the Bulldogs responded quickly, punching back on a Sebastian Torres 9-yard touchdown run. McGregor converted a fourth-and-3 to keep the drive alive three plays before on a 4-yard run by Caden Byford, who broke several tackles to move the chains.

At that point, following successful 2-point conversions by both teams, the game was 8-8. However, with about a minute before halftime, Rangel threw his second touchdown pass of the first half. Hillsboro wide receiver Anthony Brown beat single coverage on the outside and raced in from 48 yards away to make the ledger 15-8 at the intermission.

The Eagles extended their lead with a dominant drive to open the third quarter. They only needed five plays to cover 75 yards. The last big-chunk play was a 24-yard scoring scamper by Ezrian Emory. The talented Hillsboro junior finished with 144 yards on 13 carries.

Twice in the second half, McGregor drove to the Hillsboro 21-yard line, but neither drive resulted in points. In the third quarter, a costly personal foul put the Bulldogs in an unrecoverable spot behind the chains. A sack on third-and-4 late in the game all but sealed the deal.

Zacharias and Madron did hook up for a 36-yard touchdown. At that point — the 4:49 mark of the third quarter — McGregor trailed by just one score, 21-15. However, Hillsboro quickly widened the lead, as Emory scored on an 8-yard run.

Zacharias finished 16-26 for 177 yards, while Torres rushed 19 times for 56 yards.