CenTex Outlaws

2022: 0-9

Head coach: Joshua Westerfeld (second season: 0-9)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/6

All-time: 0-9 since 2022

Playoffs: 0-1 in one trip, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: With any start-up, growth can often be measured in millimeters. The Outlaws kicked off their inaugural season last year, offering a new 11-man football option for home-schooled and private school students after Texas Wind opted to move to six-man.

The Outlaws’ growth spurt may not be immediately apparent, but it’s coming, said second-year coach Joshua Westerfeld.

“It’s been going good,” Westerfeld said. “As a second-year team, we’re definitely building. It’s a lot better having more kids, that’s a huge help. … It’s a slow process, but we definitely see growth.”

Last year, the Outlaws fielded a roster of 12 to 13 players for most games, which doesn’t allow for much of a bench in 11-man football. This year they’ll be slightly deeper, with a 17-man roster entering the season.

QB Josh Dugger will be the Outlaws’ primary team captain and team leader. He’s one of only two seniors on a young roster, as Westerfeld said the strength of the squad is found in the “middle group” of sophomores and juniors.

Defensively, Westerfeld loves what he’s seen in preseason camp from DE Montana Caldwell. “I’m very excited to see him on the field, expecting him to have a really good year,” the coach said.

The Outlaws lost to the Austin Crusaders, 48-0, in their opener in last year’s home school state playoffs. But Westerfeld sees better days ahead.

“I have high hopes for the future,” he said. “With any private program starting up, sometimes you might have a rough first few years. But one you get kids some experience, it makes a difference. Most of our kids last year hadn’t even played football before. They know so much more now.”

Schedule

9/1 at Arlington Pantego Chr. 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Conroe Northside Home School 7 p.m. at Chilton

9/15 at Frost 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Katy Harmony 5 p.m. at Chilton

9/30 Dallas UME Prep 7 p.m. at Chilton

10/7 at Austin Crusaders Home School 7 p.m. at Georgetown East View

10/13 at Cedar Hill DasCHE Home School 7:30 p.m. at Midlothian Community Park