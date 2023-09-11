ITASCA — In a battle of teams off to hot starts, the Wampus Cats turned up the heat to melt Frost by shutting the Polar Bears down in the first half.

Itasca (3-0) went up 31-0 before Frost (2-1) was able to reach the end zone in the third quarter.

The Wampus Cats put up 488 yards of offense with 222 passing and 266 rushing. The Polar Bears had 334 yards with 158 passing and 176 on the ground.

An interception in the first quarter led to a touchdown pass to put Itasca on the board and the Wampus Cats forced the punt to score once more before the quarter ran out. A missed PAT and a failed two-point conversion had the Cats up 12-0 to start the second.

Itasca added a rushing TD late in the second quarter but once again failed on the conversion. Frost had the ball in Itasca territory with under a minute to go in the half, but a fumble gave the Wampus Cats a chance to extend the gap. Another TD pass had Itasca up 24-0 at the half.

The Wampus Cats opened the third quarter with a 60-yard run for a touchdown and the kick made it through this time. Frost finally answered with a rushing score but was unable to execute the two-point conversion. Itasca marched itself inside the Frost 20 and struck with another rushing touchdown to go up 38-6 before the final quarter.

The Polars opened the fourth with their second touchdown run but that would be it. The Wampus Cats sealed the win with another score on the ground.

Itasca will travel to take on Bartlett next week while Frost hosts the CTSA Outlaws.

Photos: High school football Week 3 around Waco, Central Texas