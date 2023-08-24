The Itasca Wampus Cats stepped onto the field with a win already in their back pockets on Thursday night.

Originally slated to open the season versus Marlin, Itasca adjusted its plan when Marlin ISD shut down all extracurricular activities for the week for academic reasons.

Officially, Itasca is 1-0 due to a Marlin forfeit.

Unofficially, the Wampus Cats’ varsity flexed a little as they jumped out to a 28-0 lead over the Connally junior varsity blue squad on the way to a 28-14 victory at the Cadets’ Mac Peoples Stadium.

Itasca running backs David Torres and Davion Wilson had two touchdowns each as the Wampus Cats scored on their first four possessions of the season.

Torres got around the left edge and dashed untouched seven yards for the initial touchdown of the game, less than two minutes into the contest.

Wilson’s second touchdown run from inside six yards capped Itasca’s scoring at the 7:34 mark of the second quarter.

Connally JV quarterback Trevlyn Terry threw a well-executed fade pass to Jailynn Davis for a 14-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. Then Terry ran in the two-point conversion.

That effectively closed out the first-team portion of the night. Both the Cadets and Wampus Cats used a wide range of players in the second half. Connally running back Chris Nobles broke loose for a 40-plus-yard touchdown that marked the only points of the second half in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Itasca will host Hubbard on Sept. 1 for the Wampus Cats’ first varsity-on-varsity action of the season.

