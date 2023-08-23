There’s nothing quite like the intensity and emotion of high school football in Texas.

No amount of offseason training can prepare a newcomer on how to corral those emotions when the Friday night lights are at their brightest. Things are better off if it’s felt and experienced.

Third-year Waco High coach Linden Heldt has seen that play out firsthand.

Over the last two years, the Lions have won just two games. After finishing his first season winless, they won both games last year to climb out of the District 4-5A-DI basement, while, at times, starting double-digit sophomores.

“The biggest thing is to trust your coaching and trust what you’ve done a million times,” Heldt said. “You could feel a change as far as structure and how they responded last year. Even if the product wasn’t where we wanted it, there was improvement. Now, you can feel that even more.”

The Lions’ roster is filled with experienced juniors and seniors who have been through the trials of a high school football season.

Heldt’s message to not overthink or over-process seems simple, but it’s worked, as he’s had the best offseason since he got to Waco High in terms of the players meeting their daily demands and raising the bar.

“We have some really talented kids and leaders that are rising out of that group,” Heldt said. That’s really fun to watch that grow.”

Heldt is optimistic about the future, but he’s not blind to the past.

Waco High has had a football team in some form since 1910. The program has nearly 700 wins and six state titles, the first happening in 1922 and their most recent one coming in 1948.

Johnny Tusa had the most successful run in the modern era, making the playoffs in 19 seasons and finishing with a losing record twice in 22 seasons as head coach. He helped the Lions advance to the Class 4A state title game in 2006.

“This is a big time deal to these kids because a lot of their parents graduated from Waco High,” Heldt said. “They hear the stories and they know what it’s been, so they’re excited for what they believe can occur in the upcoming season.”

Tusa retired from coaching in 2008, and in the 13 years since, the Lions have made the playoffs six times, their last coming in 2017.

Heldt said the pressure he feels is more self-inflicted than anything coming from outside the program or higher up in administration.

“I feel pressure to ensure that we’re putting our best foot forward and doing the best job for our kids,” he said. “From a performance standpoint, it is what it is. You know what you have to do. You have to do the right thing in order to push forward. We’re going to keep taking steps.”

The goal for the Lions this year is to finish with a winning record and make the playoffs, and they think they have the team to do it.

First-team all-district senior Lazavier Amos led the Lions in rushing last year, while fellow first-teamer and senior receiver Reggie Lewis did a little bit of everything on offense. Junior quarterback RJ Young returns after tearing his ACL two games into his sophomore season.

Senior Amyas Ervin was a second-team special teams selection and will lock down the defense with senior Javon Bryant, who finished third on last year’s squad in tackles and second in tackles for loss.

“There’s a better understanding of football in general,” Heldt said. “Our schemes have molded to our kids better. There’s some comfort in what we can do.”

Success is measured in wins and losses, but Heldt also wants to Hamer home that it is also about understanding how much work and time it takes to get there while trusting the process.

These are not the same old Lions.