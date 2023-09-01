MARLIN — State-ranked Mart (2-0) head coach Kevin Hoffman wasn’t pleased with the way his team played in the middle sections of their game the previous week.

His Panthers made sure to avoid any deja vu in Week 2.

They took down cross-town foe Marlin (0-1), 48-8 on Friday in the debut of the Bulldogs’ freshly done Legion Field.

Hoffman made it a priority throughout practice this week, working extra drills and adding motivation to perform greater.

While Mart played its first game last week, it was the first time Marlin head coach Ruben Torres saw his team against a different opponent.

It was the Bulldogs' season-opener, after halting extracurricular activities for all athletics programs last week.

After the Panthers' first drive stalled, they countered with a 56-yard drive. Quarterback Jonah Ross called his own number, outran the defensive end and won the battle to the pylon on a 10-yard keeper.

Eventually, penalties caught up to the Panthers. Two near the end of the first quarter would derail a drive and spark Marlin’s offense.

One play later, Bulldogs QB Roderick Suiters hit running back I’aire Kee out of the backfield as he split the safeties up the seam and scored on an 86-yard pitch and catch.

A botched snap on the PAT attempt turned into a two-point conversion when Bulldogs kicker Eric Ramos recovered the ball and ran it in to convert the two-point conversion and give the Bulldogs the lead after one quarter.

As a former state champion is expected to, they responded.

A heavy-pacing drive, with a couple of key catches from Daniel Green, helped march them to find the end zone and reclaim a 14-8 lead. The following drive, the Panthers struck again, with running back JD Bell finding his second touchdown of the half.

Panthers head coach Kevin Hoffman said last week, he would’ve preferred the middle of the game go smoother.

His team responded this week, out-scoring Marlin 27-0 in the second and third quarters.

A bright spot all night for Marlin was their special teams play, an area head coach Reuben Torres gave high praise toward before the season.

They gave the offense great field position multiple times, namely two Allan Williams kick returns deep into Panthers territory. Alongside, many Suiters kicks that gave favorable bounces, pinning Mart inside their 25 often.

After physical runs in the half runs, Bell became the explosive player in the second half, rushing for over 150 yards and two scores.

He finished the night with 189 yards and four touchdowns, while athlete De’Montrel Medlock nearly eclipsed 200 total yards and had two scores of his own.

“We grew up together, so we knew when we got to high school, we were going to be a good duo and the ones to win Mart a state championship,” Bell said.

Hoffman considers the trio of Medlock-Bell-Ross a three-headed monster.

“Those three guys are special in that, you know any three of them can take it to the house when they touch the ball,” he said.

Mart will continue on the road next week facing Italy, while Marlin travel to take on Groesbeck.