La Vega receiver Antwon Gude and Connally defensive lineman Je’Corey Mays captured the wacotrib.com Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.

Gude turned in a big effort in La Vega’s tough 29-21 loss to state-ranked Midlothian Heritage last week, making four catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. He took 36% of the online voting for this week’s honor on WacoTrib.com.

Mays helped the Cadets win the trenches in a win over Cameron Yoe, as the lineman made 12 tackles. He took 40% of the online voting, just ahead of second-place Cameron Phillips of Riesel with 38%.

Also, Bynum’s Blane Mynarcik won the Six-Man Player of the Week honor. He had five carries for 107 yards and three TDs in Bynum’s 68-20 win over Hill County Homeschool.