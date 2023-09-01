Given the rise of streaming services, it’s not uncommon these days for a high school football team to have their game televised in some capacity.

But national TV? That’s something special.

Lake Belton will get the national TV treatment on Thursday, Sept. 7, when its District 4-5A Div. I opener against Red Oak in Belton is broadcast by ESPN2.

Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said that ESPN first contacted him back in January, inviting the Broncos to be part of a national telecast. Cope offered up three different games as potential options, and he said that ESPN researched the matchups and settled on the game against Red Oak, which prompted the move from a Friday to a Thursday game.

“It’s just a great opportunity,” Cope said. “We’re still fairly new at this, but there’s going to be a lot of talent on that field next week. We’re really looking forward to having a chance to play in a nationally televised environment.”

Indeed, Lake Belton is still a fresh face on the Central Texas scene, as it played its first outlaw season in 2020. But it has won 27 of its first 31 games, so it’s rapidly built a standard of success.

One big reason ESPN would be interested in putting Lake Belton on the national stage is because of the presence of Micah Hudson, the Broncos’ five-star receiver. Hudson owns offers from many of the top programs in the country, though he remains uncommitted.

Red Oak went 9-3 last season and tied Lake Belton and Shoemaker for second in the league behind Midlothian. The Hawks feature a highly regarded receiver in their own right in Montaz Williams, a three-star recruit who owns offers from Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, Florida State and others.

Cope said he’s expecting a big crowd at Belton ISD’s Tiger Stadium for the game. But at least the fans who can’t make it will have the option of watching on ESPN2.

“It’s absolutely awesome for our district and our community,” Cope said. “A lot of hard work went into this, a lot of decisions had to be made, some easy, some tough. But it gives a chance to shine a light not just on our school but the area, because we know the 254 has some great football.”

Lake Belton secured a 34-10 win over Leander Rouse in its opener last week in a game that was cut short when a transformer exploded and the stadium lights lost power. This week the Broncos will play at Buda Johnson before opening district play in that highly anticipated clash against Red Oak.