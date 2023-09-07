BELTON — Micah Hudson loomed large in his introduction to the country at large, but it was a receiver who made one catch on the night who stole the show.

Red Oak’s Dylan Gayton came back to the football to bring in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Reggie Moody on 4th-and-17, sending the Hawks over Lake Belton, 38-34, in overtime in the District 4-5A Div. I opener for both teams Thursday night at Tiger Stadium.

Red Oak (3-0 overall, 1-0 in district) managed to exact some payback for a 48-47 overtime loss to Lake Belton from last season.

Hudson, Lake Belton’s much ballyhooed senior receiver put on a show worthy of the ESPN2 cameras in attendance, compiling three catches for 149 yards and a touchdown that was set up by a wicked juke. Lake Belton (2-1, 0-1) agreed to the national TV opportunity earlier this year, knowing it would be good exposure for the program. ESPN wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to showcase Hudson, a five-star stud who ranks as one of the top uncommitted prospects in the country, with a slew of offers, including Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Texas Tech and others.

But the Broncos couldn’t get the ball to Hudson in the second half and overtime, and had to settle for a 29-yard field goal in OT from Tommy Stephens for a 34-31 lead.

Then Red Oak got the ball, and the Hawks suffered a seemingly costly unsportsmanlike conduct and a false start penalty to fall into a 4th-and-17. The Bronco defense put plenty of pressure on Moody, but the Red Oak QB scrambled and kept his eyes downfield before finding Gayton in the end zone for the winning score, setting off a wild celebration.

(Though the TV cameras didn't show it, Red Oak did end up kicking a PAT, presumably for district tiebreaker purposes.)

Hudson began showing why he’s such a highly regarded prospect on Lake Belton’s first drive of the game. He snagged a 49-yard completion to put the Broncos in the red zone and set up his team’s first score, an 8-yard quarterback sneak from Eli Mascarenas.

Hudson later got loose on a 62-yard TD catch for Lake Belton’s third score of the first half.