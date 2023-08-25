MANSFIELD — In a close game, one or two big plays can make all the difference.

That’s all it really took for Mansfield to send Midway to a season-opening defeat.

The Tigers used two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past the Panthers, 42-31, in the opening game for both teams on a triple-degree toasty Friday night at R.L. Anderson Stadium. Mansfield, a playoff team in tough District 11-6A last season, had two touchdowns on the night that traveled more than 70 yards.

Nevertheless, Midway (0-1) showed clear and considerable progress, coming off a 2-8 season from last year that included a 31-14 home defeat to these same Tigers.

“I think we were pretty close in the turnover game, but they made more big plays than we did,” Midway coach Shane Anderson said. “Like I told them, we’re real, real close. We’ve just got to find a way to finish.”

Midway played a feisty third quarter to snag a 31-28 lead going to the fourth. But a couple of big Tiger plays, coupled with a couple of costly penalties, halted the Panther momentum in the final quarter and allowed Mansfield to sneak away with the home win.

No play really got any bigger than the go-ahead score, as Mansfield’s hiccup-quick receiver Jacobe Hayes took a handoff, found a seam and busted free for a 71-yard touchdown run 90 seconds into the fourth quarter. That sent Mansfield to a 35-31 lead.

Mansfield later kept another drive alive when it looked as though Midway had the Tigers completely snuffed. But the officials whistled the Panthers for a facemask penalty after they had stacked up Mansfield’s talented running back James Johnson. The Tigers were able to eventually cash in with a 10-yard TD run from Marquise Hubbard, and the Panthers’ rally bid ran out of steam.

“It’s one thing here or there, and that switches the momentum,” Anderson said. “We’ve got to learn how to do that. When you’re trying to rebuild something and get something back, you’ve got to find a way to do it. You’ve got to have a little luck, you’ve got to have some things go your way to get over that hump, and we will. We will. Our kids are resilient, they’ve worked too hard not to. I told them we’ve got an opportunity to do it at home next week. We’ll be back at work tomorrow and try to get it done next week.”

What Ty Brown brings to the field for Midway is a presence. The move-in quarterback from Belton gave the Panthers a calming influence, not to mention an ability to make razor-sharp tosses to his targets. He finished the game 17-of-32 for 256 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while scrambling five times for 38 yards.

“He’s a good football player,” Anderson said of Brown. “I was really proud of all of our kids, especially on that side of the ball. I thought we executed well. You’re going to have bad plays, that’s part of the game. But overall, I don’t know what his stats were but I thought he played well, I thought he scrambled and picked up some first downs. He’s a heady football player. He comes from toughness, he comes from grit, he’s a winner. He’s going to help us win. It didn’t happen tonight, but he’s going to help us win, I promise you.”

Brown’s impact was evident from the outset, as he piloted a 14-play, 70-yard scoring drive to kick off the Panthers’ season.

That march included a clutch pickup on fourth-and-3 from backup QB KJ Wells, who picked up exactly the necessary three yards to keep the drive going. Five plays later, Brown launched a perfect 17-yard fade pass to Warren Richardson for the touchdown and a quick 7-0 Midway lead.

While Midway’s opening drive was methodical, Mansfield’s was a blink. The Tigers’ Johnson busted through the initial Panther defensive push, found some room in the open field and took off on a 75-yard touchdown run to equalize the score.

The speed displayed by the likes of Johnson and his backfield counterpart Hubbard occasionally gave the Panthers problems. Mansfield also showed a slick passing attack behind quarterback Braxton Van Cleave, who went for 168 passing yards on the night.

Van Cleave’s 10-yard TD pass to Tim Abraham pushed the Tiger lead to 14-7 halfway through the first quarter. But later in the first, as the Tigers gambled on fourth-and-11 from the Midway 26-yard-line, the Panther defense pounced. Midway defensive back DJ White jumped the route for the interception, neutralizing the Tigers’ chance to add to their lead.

Mansfield twice pushed to two-touchdown leads in the first half, but Midway proved pesky and wouldn’t go away. Trailing 21-7 early in the second quarter, Eduardo Longoria finished off a Panther scoring drive in style with a 17-yard TD jaunt up the middle.

Mansfield answered to go up 28-14 on Walker Moulton’s 1-yard TD run at the 4:57 mark of the second. But the Panthers closed the half with 10 unanswered points. Brown connected with sophomore Tyler Seith for consecutive great grabs, the second of which resulted in a 36-yard touchdown on a well-placed vertical strike over the middle.

Midway almost cashed in on a chance to tie the game on its next possession, but Brown’s dart from the 22-yard-line slipped through the fingers of his intended target, tight end Donovan Jones. Instead, Midway settled for a booming 39-yard field goal from senior James Satterfield that would have been good from 50.

Then after the halftime break, Midway came out fired up. The Panther defense met Mansfield like a wildfire on the first three plays of the second half, including a third-down sack from junior defensive lineman Carlos Talton.

The Panthers rode that momentum over to the offensive side of the ball, and eventually into their first lead since the first quarter. Brown hit Ramone Conway in the flat, and the receiver did the rest, with dance moves that could land him a spot on Midway’s Goal Tenders drill team should he so desire. He zigged and zagged 76 yards all the way to the end zone, giving Midway a 31-28 lead with 5:51 left in the third.

Conway had a huge night altogether, making 11 catches for 191 yards and that touchdown.