AXTELL — For the first time in recent memory, the Axtell Longhorns can sling the ball around the field.

Levi Leathers, a highly-touted baseball prospect, made his high school debut under center for Axtell (2-0) in Friday’s 58-0 thrashing of Bartlett (0-2) at Ellison Field. Leathers impressed, throwing for 275 yards and five touchdowns on 15-22 passing.

“He’s a phenomenal talent,” Axtell head coach Craig Horn said. “He’s the type of kid that elevates everybody around him and makes them better. Even though he’s just a freshman, he steps on the field, and everybody around is like, ‘Okay, Levi is out there.’”

Defensively, Axtell kept Bartlett from ever entering the red zone. The Bulldogs repeatedly tried to air the ball down the field, but the viscous Longhorn defense forced two turnovers and held Bartlett to just 32 total passing yards.

“(This year), we’re faster than the people we play,” Craig Horn said. “We can drive on footballs, and our closing speed is better [on defense]. That’s just attributed to the weight room and our growth.”

Leathers was aided by excellent showings from the dynamic do-it-all duo of Coldyn Horn and Kelby Hollingsworth.

Coldyn showcased his twitchiness early with a 62-yard rushing touchdown to start the second quarter. Coldyn and Hollingsworth combined for three more scores to give the Longhorns an insurmountable 40-0 lead heading into the half.

Leathers picked up right where he left off in the first possession of the second half and connected with Coldyn for a 37-yard touchdown to put Axtell up 46-0. On the following drive, Coldyn added another receiving touchdown, his fourth score of the night.

Coldyn finished the game with 120 yards on the ground and 91 receiving yards. While Hollingsworth caught three passes for 77 yards, two of which were touchdowns.

“We know what we got with Coldyn,” Craig said. “When we move him around, and only one or two people are on him, he can get loose pretty quick. We’re happy with all of those [skill position] guys. Everybody is doing their part.”

Axtell (2-0) will hit the road again next Friday for a non-district matchup against Dawson. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.