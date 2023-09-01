LORENA — Kevin Johnson can put a check mark on his first victory as Lorena was able to take away West's best assets to pick up the 27-13 victory on Friday night. Leopards quarterback Kaden Roberts had the boosters on high, rushing for 192 of Lorena's 257 yards on the ground.

“This is his second varsity start and he went in with big improvement from week one to week two,” Johnson said of Roberts. “And he made some good decisions — made great decisions as far as throwing the football — and obviously tuck and run, he did it with his legs as well. He was multifaceted tonight.”

Roberts went 21 for 29 with 245 passing yards and two touchdowns. He spread the ball out to four different guys throughout the night, Collin Hill being his main target with eight receptions for 79 yards. But senior running back Braylon Henry also brought in two major catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

After opening the season with a loss to China Spring, Lorena (1-1) was really focused on cleaning up its mistakes from game one. Henry, who has been one of the Leopards veteran leaders, said the team worked on execution throughout the week.

“We had to play with each other,” Henry said. “In the locker room, I told them, 'Look to your right, look to your left, look in front, look behind you. Those are your brothers. Those are your brothers on the field. No one else on the stands is going to be on the field with you, so pay attention to the people on the field.'”

The Leopards dismantled all of West's chances in the first half. The Trojans (1-1) were on track to score in their first drive of the game, picking up five first downs and facing third-down just once in the five-minute span.

Lorena's Jackson Generals cut in front of West's Coy Klish to steal the ball away at the 8-yard line, sapping the early momentum. Two minutes later, after pushing forward about 60 yards, Robertson found a wide-open Braylon Henry who was too quick for the two West defenders in his vicinity, drilling in the 46-yard touchdown.

After forcing the Trojans to punt late in the first quarter, Lorena looked to gain some ground to end the first quarter and the Leopards got it on the legs of Roberts, who took off 70-yard keeper down the sideline. His counterpart, Gus Crain, made the chase and forced him out at the 26-yard line but was called for a horse collar. Not taking too kindly, Roberts shoved the Trojan senior off, gaining a personal foul call to offset the call on Crain.

The Trojans seemed to find some life, picking up good field position on the kickoff and taking advantage of a 10-yard flag on the Leopards to cross the 50. But Crain was stripped of the ball in the following play and Lorena lineman Joseph Ihry jumped on it for the recovery.

The turnover resulted in an 11-yard toss to Caleb Carrizales to give the Leopards a 17-0 edge. James Webb added another short field goal to end the half with a score of 20-0.

“That's a really good football team and they outplayed us tonight in just about every facet of the game,” said West head coach David Woodard. “They got off to a really good start and put us in a hole that we couldn't recover from. But proud of our kids that came back in the second half, and we outscored them a little bit and played better and hopefully as we move forward, we'll learn from that.”

The Comma forced Lorena to turn it over on downs to start the third quarter and were about to give it right back on a three and out, punting it with about six minutes left in the period. But Generals dropped the fair catch for a fumble and West recovered to extend its offensive stint. A false start by Lorena put West inside the 10 and Klish was able to run the seven yards for the touchdown.

It didn't take long for the Leopards to respond as Roberts string together a pair of double-digit runs to get Lorena back in West territory. A 10-yard penalty put the Leopards in the red zone and a well-timed block by linemen Kyler Bosley gave Henry the opportunity to score.

Webb's third field goal attempt in the fourth quarter was just short and West was able to respond with another score. The Leopards had impeded Crain from hitting Easton Paxton with solid passes for most of the night and after Klish and Zane Harper trudged their way into scoring position, Crain overcame 4th down on a keeper and followed up with a pass to Paxton who dashed in for the 42-yard score.

Lorena held the Trojans to 258 yards of offense, 133 of them on the ground while Crain completed just half of his passing attempts, going 11 for 22 for 133 yards.

West takes a break next weekend as it prepares for the start of district with a road match against Whitney while Lorena remains at home for a game against Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership.