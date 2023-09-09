LORENA — Sometimes, a win can be measured by more than just than just what the scoreboard says at the end of a game.

For instance, in Lorena on Friday night, the Leopards (2-1) pounded Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill 50-6. The Tigers were overmatched in every facet of the game. What might be as important and have a big impact on the rest of the season was how many Lorena players got to see action: All of them. Every single Lorena player that dressed got into the game.

The stat sheet tells the story. Nine different Lorena players ran the ball, and seven caught at least one pass. For a team still dealing with some injuries, that is critical, head coach Kevin Johnson said.

“We are really pretty banged up right now,” he said. “It was good to get to play some of these other kids. It is good to get them some snaps and get them some experience. For the most part I was really proud of the total effort they had.”

Senior running back/defensive back Braylon Henry — one of the veterans from Lorena’s 2021 state championship squad — knows from personal experience how exciting it can be to get in the game for the first time.

“It is special,” he said. “Whenever I was a freshman, I waited for my chance. I am so glad for the younger players to get a chance. I loved cheering them on from the sidelines.”

Lorena scored quickly, efficiently and often, especially in the first half.

After stopping the Tigers on the game’s opening possession, the Leopards drove 46 yards in five plays, with senior quarterback Kaden Roberts capping the drive on a 3-yard keeper.

Then, after Henry picked off Trinity quarterback London Cook along the sideline, Roberts found tight end Brock Kuhl all alone in the middle of the field for an easy 28-yard touchdown. Lorena turned a mishandle on the point-after kick into a positive, as holder Jackson Generals found Seth Taverner for the 2-point conversion, making the score 15-0.

The Leopards were just getting started. Generals had a 10-yard touchdown reception, and Collin Hill found paydirt on the ground from 15 yards out to complete the first-quarter scoring.

Trinity secured its initial first down on the next drive, but Landon Harris joined Henry in the interception column, turning the Tigers away empty handed. Though the Lorena offense stalled for the first time, the defense got in on the scoring, as junior defensive back Brayden Saulters picked up a fumble and hustled 21 yards for a touchdown.

The point-after kick by James Webb made the halftime score 36-0.

In the second half, Henry scored on a 3-yard run, and Leopard defensive back Landen Strelsky had a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Roberts was 9-of-11 for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Kuhl and Generals both had three receptions.

Caleb Carrizales led Lorena in rushing with 46 yards on nine carries, but a host of Leopards had at least one carry: Generals, Henry, Roberts, Hill, Brett Boiles, Aiden Segovia, Landon Holze and Strelsky.

Trinity’s former offensive coordinator, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is now making national headlines as the head coach at Colorado. Friday, the Leopards were the only ones starring in prime time.

“All week we came out focused,” Henry said, “and it showed tonight.”

The Leopards head to La Vega (1-2) next week while the Jaguars will host Dallas Pinkston (3-0).

Photos: High school football Week 3 around Waco, Central Texas