GROESBECK — Marlin (1-2) came up with its first win of the season over Groesbeck (2-1) on the road behind 281 yards of offense.

Roderick Suiters threw 14 of 19 for 141 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 28 yards on eight carries and a score. Mario Hopwood led on the ground with 74 yards on 15 carries.

Jordan Womack was Suiters’ main target with three receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Marlin hosts Bosqueville next week while the Goats welcome Crockett for one last non-district contest.

