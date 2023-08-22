The Marlin Bulldogs won't be taking the football field against the Itasca Wampus Cats on Friday night following the cancellation of all extracurricular activities by Marlin ISD on Monday afternoon, due to a failure to meet certain academic standards.

Marlin head football coach Ruben Torres told the Trib that the situation was disappointing but that the school district's change in academic standards had been relayed to staff at the end of the 2022-23 school year and that it was important to take accountability across the district.

“At the end of last year, our superintendent and our district wanted to leave no questions about academics being a priority,” Torres said. “From the end of last year, throughout the summer, and in all our meetings leading up to the beginning of the school year, as well as with our students, academic excellence and the highest of standards has been communicated consistently and constantly throughout us beginning and building up for the school year. For those on campus, our students included, it should not have come as a surprise.”

The academic situation at Marlin ISD has been a regular topic of discussion since the end of last school year when only five of 33 seniors met graduation requirements which caused a delay in Marlin's graduation ceremony. The district then announced that it would be moving to a four-day school week upon the start of the new school year on July 31.

“The issue is not poor academic performance,” superintendent Darryl Henson told KWTX on Monday. “At Marlin ISD, our primary commitment remains to academic excellence and the holistic success of our students. Every decision we make underscores our dedication to ensuring our students are prepared for the future.”

According to Torres, the superintendent conducts a major grade check across the district at the beginning of every week to determine if students need to be placed in mandatory tutoring in order to stay on pace. The football staff also conducts a series of grade checks three times a week for their own players.

“When I look at it on a football standpoint, it's doing the little things right, and that's in the classroom showing up to school every day. You know, you've got to be present to be successful, no different than football practice,” Torres said. “I think that as a whole district, in every facet, being consistent and holding everyone accountable, accountable from not only our students but the teachers and the faculty and staff — we believe that at the end of it all, we're going to be a much greater version of ourselves than what we've been in the past.”

Despite the situation, Torres said he sees positivity in the way the students and athletes have reacted to the news of the extracurricular shutdown. Torres said that the expectation is that his team will be back on the field next week as they prepare to face Mart on Sept. 1.

“We did talk to them and I'm very proud of our kids for the way they've responded, especially coming into work today and seeing them in the halls. Their attitudes are upbeat, they were positive ... you didn't have a sense throughout the halls of sadness or bitterness,” Torres said. “I was really proud of a lot of our kids for how positive they were and understanding that this isn't a joke. It wasn't bluffing, we're holding to it and I believe that the majority of our kids understand the big picture and why this is going to be beneficial to them.”

The Bulldogs coach said that he sympathizes with the players in Itasca, and that he called Itasca head coach Ricky Torres as soon as he could. Ricky, who is unrelated to Ruben, was Marlin's offensive coordinator during Ruben's first year with the Bulldogs.

“Everybody puts a lot of work into this and that's the other side of it, you don't want to cheat another team out of an opportunity to play,” Ruben Torres said. “Thankfully, they were able to find another game so those kids will get to play, but you know, it's never an easy phone call.”

In a text message, Itasca's Ricky Torres confirmed that the Wampus Cats will travel to face Connally's JV team this week, and that Itasca ISD wishes Marlin the best this season.