MART — No. 2 Mart continued its tradition of explosiveness, picking up a strong win over Class 3A Crockett to start the season.

Junior De’Montrel Medlock shone, adding 11 carries for 113 yards and two TD runs as well as three receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Senior quarterback Jonah Ross tossed 106 yards on nine completions, including a touchdown while junior running back JD Bell put up 157 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown run.

The Panthers went up 21-0 in the first quarter before the Bulldogs were able to crack into the end zone in the second quarter. Crockett began to apply pressure, putting up another score with two minutes to go before the half. The Bulldogs attempted a two-point conversion but were not able to execute.

Mart is scheduled to travel to Marlin for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff next Friday. Marlin ISD canceled the Bulldogs' opening game due to academic reasons, but head coach Ruben Torres was hoping to have his team on the field for Week 2.

Out the half, Crockett rushed in to make it a three-point ballgame with five minutes to go in the third. Medlock opened the scoring for Mart once more with a 57-yard TD run and the Panthers went into the final period leading 28-19.

Ross found Medlock with his lone scoring pass for 25 yards early in the fourth quarter and a field goal off the foot of Armando Chavez for 33 yards closed it out for the Panthers.

Mart is scheduled to travel to Marlin for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff next Friday. Marlin ISD canceled the Bulldogs' opening game due to academic reasons, but head coach Ruben Torres was hoping to have his team on the field for Week 2.

