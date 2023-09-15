MART — With a clash of state-ranked Class 2A football teams as the stage, Mart quarterback/defensive back Jonah Ross gave a performance that showed he’s the heartbeat of this Panthers team.

Ross ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as Mart, the No. 2 ranked team in 2A Division II, held off Centerville, 36-21, on Friday night at Panther Stadium.

The Tigers came to town as the No. 3 ranked squad in 2A Division I. Centerville traded big plays with Mart at times, but the Tigers couldn’t overcome the Mart mojo on the Panthers’ home field.

Ross gave Mart the initial lead by diving over the pile for a one-yard TD. He also capped the scoring by tossing an eight-yard touchdown pass to De Montrel Morris.

At one point, Ross left the game following a punt return. He was helped off the field, heavily favoring his left leg.

But a little tape on the bench and the Panthers’ No. 15 was back in the game. Just to show the home fans he wasn’t hurt too bad, Ross took off on a 44-yard touchdown run that put Mart in front, 29-14, late in the first quarter.

What else you got?

Oh yeah, Ross also recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass while on defense for the Panthers.

Ultimately, those two takeaways plus defensive lineman Keen Swaner’s fumble recovery in the second quarter made the difference. DJ Bell pitched in some big, tough runs from his running back position, and he nailed Tigers QB Riley Winkler on a fourth down play to end Centerville’s final possession.

Like that, Mart kept its record clean at 4-0 while handing Centerville its first loss of the season.

The Panthers will begin District 10-2A Division II play next week by hosting Meridian.