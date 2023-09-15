By CHAD CONINE
Special to the Herald-Tribune
MART — With a clash of state-ranked Class 2A football teams as the stage, Mart quarterback/defensive back Jonah Ross gave a performance that showed he’s the heartbeat of this Panthers team.
Ross ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as Mart, the No. 2 ranked team in 2A Division II, held off Centerville, 36-21, on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
The Tigers came to town as the No. 3 ranked squad in 2A Division I. Centerville traded big plays with Mart at times, but the Tigers couldn’t overcome the Mart mojo on the Panthers’ home field.
Ross gave Mart the initial lead by diving over the pile for a one-yard TD. He also capped the scoring by tossing an eight-yard touchdown pass to De Montrel Morris.
At one point, Ross left the game following a punt return. He was helped off the field, heavily favoring his left leg.
But a little tape on the bench and the Panthers’ No. 15 was back in the game. Just to show the home fans he wasn’t hurt too bad, Ross took off on a 44-yard touchdown run that put Mart in front, 29-14, late in the first quarter.
Oh yeah, Ross also recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass while on defense for the Panthers.
Ultimately, those two takeaways plus defensive lineman Keen Swaner’s fumble recovery in the second quarter made the difference. DJ Bell pitched in some big, tough runs from his running back position, and he nailed Tigers QB Riley Winkler on a fourth down play to end Centerville’s final possession.
Like that, Mart kept its record clean at 4-0 while handing Centerville its first loss of the season.
The Panthers will begin District 10-2A Division II play next week by hosting Meridian.
Photos: High school football Week 4 around Waco, Central Texas
China Spring's Matthew Battles pulls in a Cash McCollum touchdown pass as he beats Connally cornerback Ja'Morris Sayles (center) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum keeps the ball for a gainer against Connally in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Jamarion Vincent tries to escape the pocket while being pressured by China Spring defender Ryan Hale in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Korbin Hendrick pulls down Connally's Kiefer Sibley with help from teammate Caden Exline, left, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum launches a touchdown pass to Greyson Martin in the first half against Connally.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Chrishon Gregory comes up with a first-half interception against Connally.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Kyle Barton scores on a long run in the first half as Connally's Kobe Black (2) and Gaige Coffman (17) give chase.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Greyson Martin pulls down a Cash McCollum touchdown pass in front of Connally's Datri Smith in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum gets set for a touchdown throw to Greyson Martin in the first half against Connally.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kiefer Sibley breaks free of the China Spring defense for a big gain in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Jamarion Vincent leaps over a defender as China Spring's Kyle Barton defends on the play in the first half. Vincent fumbled on the play.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Dustin Nevarez wraps up Connally's Kiefer Sibley in the first quarter.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kobe Black looks for running room against China Spring in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Waco High’s Mason Smith-Welcome leaps over a Midlothian defender in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Waco High’s Marcus Chandler reaches for a pass as Midlothian's Roman Parham defends in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Waco High’s Lazavier Amos bursts past Midlothian defender Demario Doctor in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midlothian's Michael Garber looks to get past Waco High defenders Isaiah Levingston, center, and Lazavier Amos in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Waco High’s Mason Smith-Welcome heads upfield while trying to outrun the Midlothian defense in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Waco High quarterback RJ Young looks downfield in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Waco High’s Lazavier Amos tries to slip a tackle by Midlothian's Zavier Killoran in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midlothian's Ben Webber hauls in a catch over Waco High safety Isaiah Levingston in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midlothian's Bryant Wesco scores a first-half touchdown past Waco High’s Lazavier Amos, center, and Javon Bryant in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Mart defensive back Jonah Ross recovers a Centerville fumble as fellow Panthers defender Andrew Hocking looks on during the first quarter.
Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald
Mart receiver D'Angelo Rhodes gets away from Centerville cornerback Lamarcus Justice on a long pass play in the second quarter.
Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald
