MERIDIAN — Meridian (1-2) picked up just its third win of the past three seasons, charging past Bartlett (0-3).

The Yellowjackets held the Bulldogs without a score in the first half, but three fumbles allowed Bartlett to get back in the game. Meridian recovered a couple of Bulldog fumbles and capitalized as well.

Meridian put up 404 yards of offense, with 212 coming through the air and 192 on the ground. The Yellowjackets converted eight of 14 third downs in the game.

The Yellowjackets will hope to build off of this win when they host Milano next Friday.

Photos: High school football Week 3 around Waco, Central Texas