They may be small schools with fewer players on the field, but Waco’s private-school six-man squabbles typically bring big fun.

The latest matchup arrives Thursday when Methodist Children’s Home (3-0) faces Vanguard (2-1) at 7 p.m. at MCH’s Bulldog Field.

Even with an unbeaten record, MCH coach Matt Rodgers said that it’s easy to nitpick and locate his team’s missed opportunities and mistakes. But he also likes the way the Bulldogs are progressing.

“I feel good about where we’re at,” Rodgers said. “I’m excited for tomorrow, excited for next week, and I certainly complain too much about winning.”

Historically under Rodgers, the Bulldogs have featured a balanced attack. But when you’ve got a player like sophomore do-it-all star Londen Bickham, you can’t help but put the ball in his hands as much as possible. Bickham has done a bit of everything for MCH, including rushing for a team-high 654 yards and nine TDs in the first three games.

“Londen played two years ago as an eighth grader and then he got injured our first game last year,” Rodgers said. “We’ll watch film and at times he fixes a lot of guy’s mistakes. He can make up for two or three mistakes out there. … He’s really done great and exceeded expectations.”

Vanguard, meanwhile, is coming off its first loss of the season in a 70-20 mercy-rule defeat against another crosstown foe in Live Oak. But the Vikings are explosive and resilient, twice completing plays of 4th-and-24 or longer thanks to the scrambling and big arm of QB Drew Howard, who went for 282 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Last year, MCH won this game, 70-20, but that was a much different Vanguard team that went winless on the season. Also, the Vikings should take some measure of confidence over a win over MCH during 6-on-6 summer action.