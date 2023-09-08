BELTON — At least for the first half, Midway looked like a playoff team.

The Panthers hung right with No. 5 Austin Vandegrift, state runners-up from last year, until just before halftime, but the Vipers pulled away for a 48-17 victory to hand the Panthers their third loss in a row.

“We’re going to turn on the tape tomorrow morning and see we played toe-to-toe with a top-5 football team in Class 6A,” Midway head coach Shane Anderson said. “That’s a positive. We’ve got to be able to learn from that.

“We also have to understand that it’s a four-quarter football game and not 24 minutes. We have to do a better job in the second half.”

Senior quarterback Ty Brown finished 12-for-17 passing for 107 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and rushed a team-high 17 times for 132 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Warren Richardson’s only reception was a nine-year touchdown.

“Ty is a really good football player and a really good leader, he does a good job of taking what they give us and making something out of nothing at times,” Anderson said.

Sophomore running back Eduardo Longoria was forced to take on a larger role early in the first half and finished with 42 yards on 13 carries.

Before the first quarter was over, Midway running back Dru Ohmstede, who had 33 yards on eight carries, went down with an injury. He couldn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field.

Anderson said the senior will more than likely be out for a while.

“He’s such a good kid,” Anderson said. “He’s been a linebacker all year. Our running back didn’t practice early in the week, so he went over there and took the reps with the (starters) and did a really good job.”

Midway tried to fake a punt on its first drive, but Vandegrift snuffed it out. The Vipers responded by scoring three plays later and followed that short drive up with another three-play scoring drive on its next possession.

The Panthers fought back with a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped off with a one-yard touchdown run by Brown.

The Vipers continued to control the tempo, scoring on their third drive in a row on the next possession.

Brown was stopped at the goal line on 4th down on the next Midway drive, but the Panthers recovered a fumble two plays later and scored on a nine-yard pass from Brown to Richardson.

Midway forced Vandegrift to go 3-and-out but lost momentum when their potential game-tying drive ended with an interception in the end zone.

Vandegrift re-established its two-possession lead with a backbreaking touchdown drive just before the half.

“It’s was a momentum swing, and it’s a game of momentum,” Anderson said. “It’s a back-and-forth deal. Our kids have got to learn from the good and see what we’ve got to improve on and get it fixed.”

Vandegrfit scored on its first three possessions of the second half.

Midway kicker James Satterfield nailed a 44-yard field goal early in the third quarter, the only points for the Panthers in the second half.

Midway closes out the non-district slate on the road against Rockwell-Heath next Friday at 7 p.m.

Photos: High school football Week 3 around Waco, Central Texas