Following an outdoor practice in the blistering August heat one afternoon earlier this week, Midway head coach Shane Anderson invited his players to take a knee.

Then he challenged them.

“Get tougher!” Anderson bellowed. “We don’t have time to be tired! We’ve got to get tougher!”

After a pause, Anderson added, “And we’ve got to do it together.”

The idea of togetherness is a theme that Midway has embraced this season, as the Panthers go into Year 3 under Anderson’s watch. Midway has not won more than two games in a season since 2019, its last playoff campaign, a precipitous fall for a program that won 12 straight district championships from 2008-19.

“These first couple of weeks I’ve seen a culture change,” said senior lineman Jace White. “Especially playing varsity for two years, I’ve seen it go from the worst to the best. Back then, two years ago, it was sloppy, everybody getting mad at each other, everybody coming out here, people complaining and stuff. But now it’s gotten better. We do have ebbs and flows, but the best thing about it is that we’re starting to come together as a brotherhood.”

Added linebacker Esrom Martinez, “We’re together, we’re like a family.”

By sheer nature of the roster, Midway proved heavily reliant on a single playmaker last season. Junior Thornton started out the season at receiver but moved to quarterback out of necessity. He gave the Panthers a spark at that position, but Midway couldn’t really recover after he went down with a season-ending collar bone injury in late September.

Thornton has since transferred to La Vega. By equal parts design and default, it makes sense for Midway to look for more balance in 2023. So much has changed. There’s a new offensive coordinator in Chad President, who came in from Rockwall Heath. There’s a new defensive coordinator in Clint Clayton, who took over for Kaeron Johnson after Johnson accepted the head coaching job at University.

There’s also a new, experienced quarterback taking snaps in Ty Brown, a move-in from Belton who has his share of skins on the wall.

What hasn’t changed is this: The items on Midway’s goal board. Those have remained the same since the first day Anderson arrived as head coach in the summer of 2021.

“Our goals aren’t going to change,” Anderson said. “Our goal is to make the playoffs, win a district championship, practice on Thanksgiving, and play in December. That’s our four team goals and that’ll always be our four team goals. The biggest thing right now is finding a way to get in the playoffs. We’ve got to take that step one first. I’m not going to sit here and be naïve about that or hard-headed. We’ve got to figure out a way to win the games we need to win and give ourselves a chance.”

At least the QB has experienced winning, as Brown helped Belton claim the District 11-5A Div. II title a year ago. Even beyond his strong-armed skills — the 6-foot-4 Brown racked up 2,243 passing yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior — his know-how and understanding of what it takes to win on Friday nights may mean as much to Midway as anything.

“Obviously he has a big-time arm, and the thing we can’t coach or teach is that he has experience and has success on Friday nights,” Anderson said. “So, we’re going to lean heavily on that, and hopefully he can stay healthy and lead us.”

It’s not always easy for the new guy to be a leader, but Brown said he’s willing to accept that challenge. He’s just grateful for the welcome that his new teammates provided when he came to town.

“When I first got here, I was talking to a lot of guys, got close to a lot of guys over the summer. They’ve all become friends,” Brown said.

That matters, the players say. Pool parties and downtown scooter rides have become regular team gatherings, as the Panthers seek to build a spirit of unity. Already in practice, they’ve witnessed the benefits.

“I feel like it carries on well, because we’re communicating,” said defensive back Phillip Minnitt. “On the field, you’ve got to communicate and adjust and play as a team.”

“In the offseason, we were trying to come together more as a family,” Martinez added. “We haven’t been over the past years. It’s been different. We’ve all been separated. So we’ve been coming together more. The culture now is better.”

But you can’t get to the Texas high school football state playoffs just through Kumbaya campfire sessions and liking each other’s Instagram stories. It takes a lot of things — talent, commitment, dedication, a heck of a lot of hard work.

Anderson likes what he’s seeing from the team in that regard. As an example, he points to Darryl Stoglin, a 6-1, 215-pound senior. Stoglin spent the past couple of seasons as a backup defensive lineman, unable to work his way into the starting mix. Over the offseason, he embraced a move to the O-line, but just as he was showing some progress, Stoglin suffered a knee injury during spring ball.

Nevertheless, Stoglin attacked his rehabilitation and has made it back to the field. He’s slated to open the season as Midway’s starting right guard.

“Couldn’t be more proud of a young man who’s really, really grown up,” Anderson said. “You can talk to the coaches who have been around him, our strength staff, (administrators), and they look at him and say, ‘That’s not even the same kid.’ That’s what this is all about, is turning boys into men the right way. I feel like Darryl has done that, and I feel like we’re going to be successful up front because of guys like Darryl.”

That’s the type of hard-nosed, no-excuses mindset Midway is trying to adopt across the board. When Anderson and the other coaches challenge the Panthers, they’ve got to be willing to accept it, the players said.

“Honestly, we have to,” White said. “Playing these past two years, especially my sophomore year when we were playing Duncanville and DeSoto and those teams, we’re going to meet those teams if we want to go far in the playoffs. I get where he’s coming from. That sophomore year I saw those teams. It’s going to have to get rough, we’re going to have to challenge ourselves. I’m with Coach Anderson 110 percent.”

The gospel of high school football success is as unyielding in its truth as the Bible itself. Among its lessons: You can’t be soft. You can’t be lazy. You’ve got to attack every day in practice with the same level of energy and excitement with which you run through the inflatable helmet tunnel on Friday nights.

Do that, and Midway will get to where it wants to go.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who have played a lot of football,” Anderson said. “I think they’ve done everything they need to do to flip the culture and flip the mindset of what you’ve got to do on a daily basis. Everybody gets caught up in going out there on Friday nights, and it’s just happening.