If Midway is going to get where it believes it belongs — back in the playoffs — it must first learn to be a finishing school.

That means finishing off tackles. Finishing off runs. Finishing off plays. And, most of all, finishing off games.

For the second straight week, Midway carried a lead into the fourth quarter but couldn’t stuff that advantage into its backpacks and bring it home. The MOJO of Odessa Permian said no-no, as the visitors from West Texas scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter in a 27-21 road win in this all-Panther catfight Friday night at Panther Stadium.

Thus far this season, Midway (0-2) has been outscored in the fourth quarter, 21-3.

“I’ll tell you what it is. We’re hoping to win,” Midway coach Shane Anderson said. “We’re not playing to win the game. We’re hoping to win. And we’re shooting ourselves in the foot, we’re spitter-sputtering, and we’ve got to do a better job of taking it and running with it and finishing.”

Senior quarterback Ty Brown and his stable of big-play receivers made enough enormous efforts through the first three quarters to stake Midway to a 21-19 lead. But Permian (1-1) used a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive to open the fourth quarter to steal the lead for good. Midway’s defense simply couldn’t bow its neck and stuff the MOJO when the team needed it most. Permian’s Juzstyce Lara scooted into the end zone from five yards out with 7:37 to go, lifting the visitors to a 27-21 lead and, ultimately, the win.

Brown, the move-in QB from Belton, again turned in a productive night at the office. He completed 15-of-24 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. Senior Jackson Baird delivered a breakout effort, making six catches for 147 yards and a TD.

But Midway’s hopes were undone by a spate of penalties and an inability to get stops defensively.

“Ty and Ramone (Conway) are the only two on that (offensive) side of the ball that have played. They’re doing a really nice job,” Anderson said. “That’s the one thing I’m most disappointed in right now, we’ve got several guys who have played a lot of varsity football on the defensive side, and we’re not playing very well. We’re playing kind of selfish, playing as an individual, and we’ve got to clean that up and find our best 11 in us.”

What has worked best thus far for Midway is when Brown has a bit of time to scan the field and take some target practice at the opposing secondary. Midway trailed 12-7 at the half, but the home-standing Panthers made some highlight offerings in the passing game in the third quarter to seize the lead.

First, however, Permian extended its lead to 19-7 after it scored on its opening drive of the second half. Permian sophomore quarterback Jakob Garcia, who proved plucky as both a rusher and a passer, His second 1-yard rushing TD of the game stretched his team’s advantage to two scores at the 7:09 mark of the third.

Midway needed only two plays to respond. Brown connected with Baird on a pair of passes, including a well-designed slant over the middle on the second toss. Baird did the rest, outrunning the Permian defense to complete a 58-yard TD and cut the lead to 19-14.

Midway’s defense rose up and forced a punt on Permian’s next possession, and the hometown Panthers hooked up with a bit of complementary football. The offense took advantage, as Brown zipped the team downfield before flicking an absolute dart to the sideline for Tyler Seith. Despite the sophomore receiver being well-covered by a Permian defensive back, Seith still managed to bring in the catch and then tight-roped the sideline to complete a 32-yard touchdown.

James Satterfield’s extra point gave Midway a 21-19 lead with 35 seconds left in the third.

Unfortunately for Midway, just like last week against Mansfield, it couldn’t squirrel that advantage away. After Permian scored to take the lead with 7:37 to go, Midway still had a golden chance to go back ahead, mounting a drive that got all the way to the Permian 18-yard-line. But a 3rd-and-8 pass from Brown to his intended receiver fell incomplete when his target and a Permian defense got tangled up with no flag. And on 4th down, the Midway QB scrambled before firing behind his target for another incompletion and turnover on downs.

Permian was able to ice the game from there behind the chain-moving running of Lara, who carried 26 times for 165 yards and one TD on the night.

Anderson said Midway’s word of the week was consistency, but his team failed to carry that concept over to the field.

“When you’ve got close football games like that you can’t have as many penalties as we had. We had way too many penalties,” Anderson said. “Too many 15-yard penalties. We’re not a good enough football team to overcome those. And we’ve talked about that all week, playing mistake-free, not making penalties. It was a two-sided deal but (the officials) told us fair and square when we came out the second half that they were going to call the penalties, unsportsmanlike. We didn’t respond very well, very disappointed in that.”

After Midway moved into Permian territory before stalling with a turnover on downs on its opening drive of the game, the visitors capitalized. Permian marched it right down the field, with the biggest gainer coming on a crazy option play where the ball hit the turf on a fumble before Permian’s Gage Murphy scooped it up and advanced it 30 yards to the Midway 3-yard-line.

Three plays player, Isaac Herrera plowed in for a 2-yard touchdown run. Permian’s kicker missed the extra point, but the MOJO had struck first blood, leading 6-0 at the 5:15 mark of the opening quarter.

Midway answered with its sharpest, most efficient drive of the first half. Brown exuded confidence in the pocket for the hometown Panthers, and he went 4-for-4 on the scoring drive. On the finisher, he launched a pass toward the left corner of the end zone before his receiver Warren Richardson even turned around. By the time Richardson pivoted, the ball was nearly on top of him, but the junior wideout hauled in the catch for the 22-yard score and a 7-6 Midway lead following the Satterfield PAT.

But Permian uncovered an answer to take the lead. The MOJO assembled a nine-play, 68-yard scoring drive in response, aided by a clutch 4th-and-9 conversion on a 15-yard bullet from Garcia to senior receiver Noah Adams. That helped set up a 1-yard TD sneak from Garcia two plays later, pushing the Permian advantage to 12-7 at the 9:21 mark of the second.

Due to an inability for Midway to shift its running game into high gear, that’s the way the score stayed going into halftime. The Panthers failed to convert a first down on their final three first-half possessions, and rushed for only 17 yards on 17 first-half carries.

Despite Midway’s occasional hiccups, Anderson insisted that his Panthers are a better team after Week 2 than they were after Week 1’s 42-31 loss to Mansfield. That’s progress, and he wants his team to continue to move forward going into a tough neutral-site game next week against Austin Vandergrift at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

“First and foremost, we’ve got to take the tape tomorrow morning and build on the things that we did good and we’ve got to get better at the things we’ve got to improve on. And understand what we have next week in Vandergrift,” Anderson said. “They’re a dang good football team, a defending state finalist. They’re going to be plenty good.

“We’ve played two close football games and came up short. We’ve got to find a way to play four quarters against a really, really good football team, and we’re going to focus on us. We’re not going to worry about who we’re playing, it’s going to be about us and us getting better.”