Midway (2-8 last year) at Mansfield (7-4)

Radio: 106.7 FM, SicEm365 app

Breakdown: It’s a new year and a new energy for the Panthers, who believe they’re poised to wipe away a three-season playoff drought in 2023.

“We have high goals,” said defensive end Kannon Clendenin. “These last two years, we’re not doing that anymore. That’s over. We have high goals, high expectations. We’re going to do it this year.”

Midway coach Shane Anderson said he thinks his team is in a good place as the 2023 season kicks off Friday in Mansfield.

“We had a good scrimmage last week against Shoemaker, we were efficient on both sides of the ball, so we’ll see how we perform on Friday,” Anderson said.

Anderson expects a physical game from Mansfield, which is coming off a bi-district playoff appearance from 2022. The Tigers welcome back several starters on a rugged offensive line, as well as a standout running back in James Johnson, who went for more than 1,300 yards last year but is coming back from a knee injury and his status for Week 1 is up in the air.

Defense could be a strength for Midway, given the return of seven starters, including Clendenin (83 tackles), LB Esrom Martinez (87 tackles) and DL Jace White. They’ll try to put some heavy pressure on new Tigers QB Braxton Van Cleave, the son of Mansfield offensive coordinator Nate Van Cleave. Midway will also be breaking in a new QB, but he’s a talented and experienced one in move-in Ty Brown, who led Belton to the playoffs in 5A Div. II last season.

Anderson laid out several keys for Game 1, including winning the turnover battle, getting off third down on defense, limiting penalties, and just starting out right.

“Hopefully we can survive that first quarter, there’s always some jitters in the first quarter of the year,” the coach said. “If we get past that, we should be fine.”

Hillsboro (5-6) at McGregor (1-9)

Radio: 1560 AM

Breakdown: Hillsboro and McGregor have each been playing football for more than 110 years and that long span has naturally produced moments of glory for both the Eagles and Bulldogs.

Neither appears to be particularly close to their heights rolling into this season. However, the road to the top begins with one step. Which squad will make more progress in the season opener?

Hillsboro has several defensive standouts — LB Ezrian Emory, DB Chris Montoya and DE Juan Gonzalez at the top of the list — among their 10 returning starters on that side. While that group put up some good stats a year ago, the Eagles also gave up a lot of points in 2022. Will their experience equate to stingier defense this time around? McGregor will be the first to find out.

The Bulldogs, though young, could counter with some promising returners at the skill positions on offense. RB Sebastian Torres rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore last fall. QB Bubba Zacharias picked up valuable experience running the show.

McGregor’s biggest hurdle might be getting a young offensive line to operate efficiently early in the season. They’ll have a huge challenge against a much more veteran defense in the season opener versus Hillsboro.

Taylor (5-6) at Gatesville (7-4)

Breakdown: Gatesville started last season in the win column by going on the road to beat the Ducks by a point, 22-21. From there, the Hornets won six of their first eight, going a long way toward another playoff appearance.

Gatesville has been trending in a good direction the last three seasons and will look to take another step forward in head coach Aaron Hunter’s second year. The Hornets’ loaded backfield, which returns QB Jacob Newkirk and RBs Rayshon Smith and LJ Hall, will roll behind a big offensive line.

Taylor begins a new campaign with its third head coach in as many seasons. Earven Flowers leads a Ducks team with a huge number of returners — 31 lettermen, eight offensive/nine defensive starters.

But can Flowers and Taylor gel quickly enough to defeat Gatesville on the Hornets' home turf?

Axtell (8-3) at Moody (4-6)

Breakdown: Axtell is feeling the momentum of a strong finish to the 2022 season when the Longhorns won their final five district games and outlasted Rosebud-Lott, 28-27, in a bi-district thriller.

Adding to the excitement, Axtell coach Craig Horn said freshman QB Levi Leathers has huge upside. Leathers’ emergence has allowed Axtell to shift Coldyn Horn from QB to hybrid RB. Additionally, the Longhorns return standout skill guys in RB Tyson Michel and WRs Troy Arlitt and Kelby Hollingsworth.

Moody, on the other hand, couldn’t get much going in the second half of last season as the Bearcats lost five of their last six.

Although Moody actually has more returning starters than Axtell — eight on both sides — the Bearcats have to replace some of their key playmakers from 2022. WR Tucker Staton is one to watch for on offense along with LB Ryder Casqueira on defense.

Axtell won this matchup, 40-21, in Horn’s debut at the school a year ago. The Longhorns are looking for the two-year sweep on the road this time.

Goldthwaite (0-10 last year) at No. 8 Crawford (14-1)

Breakdown: It wouldn’t be completely accurate to call Week 1 a dress rehearsal, because it is the real thing, after all. But it’s still sort of that for a number of new players.

“We have so many new faces in new places, a lot of new players in place, so we’re eager to see how they perform at those positions,” said Crawford head coach Greg Jacobs, whose state semifinalist team from last year welcomes back just seven of 22 total starters. “Right now that’s what we’ll use these nondistrict games for, to evaluate these guys each and every week and make sure we’ve got them in the right fit in the right places.”

RB/DB Brady Ward, WR/DB Cash Bolgiano and OL/DL Jake Stanford are among the fixtures for Crawford whose roles seem more set. Even with all the team’s newbies, the Pirates always carry a high expectation of excellence to the field.

Jacobs called Goldthwaite “a much-improved team” from last year’s winless squad, one that will test the Pirates in some new and different ways.

“They’ve really blended into becoming more of a spread team, becoming less one-dimensional. They’ve changed their philosophy that way and they’re utilizing more of the passing game,” Jacobs said. “They’ve always been aggressive defensively, and they play with a lot of confidence. … We’re going to have to be ready to play.”

Crockett (4-6 last year) at No. 2 Mart (15-1)

Breakdown: In his time at Mart, Kevin Hoffman has never shied away from playing bigger classification foes or salty, state-ranked opponents. Generally, he is forced to schedule those types of teams, as a lot of Class 2A teams don’t want a piece of Mart.

So, the Panthers will take that approach again when they line it up Friday against Class 3A Div. I foe Crockett.

“Whenever you play someone in a bigger classification, the first thing you see is just the difference in the number of kids. We’re going to dress 24 kids, they’ll dress around 35 to 40,” Hoffman said. “That’s the first issue. And then offensively they’ve got as much as speed and skill as anybody, as what you’d typically see from an East Texas team.”

Crockett will look to get the ball to RB Tywoin Delane, who totaled 717 rushing yards and eight TDs a year ago.

Don’t sleep on Mart’s own speed, of course. The Panthers bring back the likes of RB Ja’Deriun Bell, a stud who rushed for 1,989 yards and 35 TDs, and QB Jonah Ross, a do-it-all dynamo who amassed more than 3,500 yards of total offense and 59 combined rushing and passing TDs for last year’s 2A Div. II state finalists.

Even with those seriously talented skill guys, the game will be won as so many are, down in the dirt.

“They’re big up front, but we’re pretty big up front ourselves,” Hoffman said. “Ultimately, like so many games, it’ll come down to who wins it in the trenches and who doesn’t turn the ball over.”

Fort Worth Southwest (4-6 last year) at Waco High (2-8)

Breakdown: The Derrick Johnson Kickoff Classic makes the first game of the season a little bit more of a spectacle, but Waco High is staying focused.

“Derrick is a Waco guy, and he understood what it meant to play in the red and white and be part of the Waco High tradition,” Waco High head coach Linden Heldt said. “It’s unique and a fun-filled experience for sure.”

The Lions started double-digits sophomores at times during a 2-8. Those players have turned the Waco high roster into an experienced group filled with junior and seniors that won’t be intimidated by the Friday night lights.

Seniors LaZavier Amos and Reggie Lewis are two first-team returners who should make the offense a little bit more dynamic, while Javon Bryant is a big defensive lineman who can anchor the other side of the ball.

Junior quarterback RJ Young is back at full speed after tearing his ACL two games into last season.

Fort Worth Southwest is in its second year under head coach Phillip Tanner and has 14 returning starters, including do-it-all athlete Martavious Boswell and 6-foot-4 edge rusher Raylon Carter.

“They definitely have some playmakers and some skill kids that can do some damage if you let them loose in space,” Heldt said. “For us, it’s more about us. We’ve got veteran guys coming back, this is not their more about us.”

Troy (2-8 last year) at Whitney (8-4)

Breakdown: Troy nipped Whitney by three points in the season opener a year ago, but there is a lot of newness for the Trojans this time around.

First-year coach Tommy Brashear, who used to coach at district rival Cameron Yoe, takes over a program and spent the offseason installing a new scheme on both sides of the ball.

“They’ve been doing a lot of learning, but I’ve been pleased that they seem very excited about learning something new and going to the spread offense,” Brashear said. “They’re hungry. They’ve been 2-8 the last two years, and these kids really want to turn that around.”

Look for Grady Falcon to plug the defensive front for the Trojans, while linebackers Chase Fricke and Hunter Fowler lock things down over the middle. Junior Joseph McMurtry will take over at quarterback as incumbent starter Ethan Sorensen shifts to defense.

Whitney used last season’s season-opening loss as a springboard, as the Wildcats won six of their next seven games and made the playoffs.

“Our theme of the week has been ‘The first dance,’” Whitney head coach David Haynes Jr. said. “I told the team that when I got married, I remember my first dance, so this is the first dance of this football season, and it’s gonna be a game that these kids remember.”

Haynes Jr. expects big things from junior quarterback Mason Sealy, who threw for more nearly 2,500 yards last year and senior Jairdyn Anderson, who led the Wildcats in receiving a year ago.

Linebackers David Haynes III and Teagan Winkler will anchor the defense.

La Vega (5-6) at Kennedale (8-4)

Breakdown: The first week of the season doesn’t get old, even for veteran La Vega head coach Don Hyde.

“I’m 30 years in and you’ve still got the jitters all week and you still get a cold chill when you talk about it,” Hyde said. “Our kids have been working hard and we’re excited for Friday night.”

Junior running back Bryson Roland is the player to watch for the Pirates. He was the Super Centex Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, but had his sophomore season shortened due to an abdominal injury.

It’s also the first time Texas State commit Junior Thornton, a dynamic offensive threat in more ways than one, will suit up for La Vega after playing at Midway last season.

Kennedale could be considered a favorite District 6-4A-DI after advancing to the area round last year. The Wildcats return a shutdown defense that allowed 11 points per game last year and an efficient Wing-T offense.

“I know the product they’re going to put on the field is fast, physical and well-coached,” Hyde said. “Anytime you go against a team coach by a guy like Coach (Richard) Barrett, you better be prepared.”

