Be sure to check out the Tribune-Herald's previews of the games of the week with the #TribFridayNight Top Five. Here are some other games in the area to watch in Week 2.

Gatesville (1-0) at Glen Rose (0-1)

Streaming: Hornet Broadcasting on YouTube, NFHS Network

Outlook: Confident might not be the right way to describe Gatesville after a season-opening win against Taylor.

Sure, the Hornets are proud of their win, but head coach Aaron Hunter is just as happy to see the team trust the process.

“We talk about our process all the time and the way we do things,” Hunter said. “The way we practice, the way we prepare and the way we approach a game. Our opponent matters, but they also don’t. It’s about what we do and the way we do it.”

Next up for the Hornets is a trip to Glen Rose, which made it to the state semifinal game last year but lost a ton of talented seniors. The Tigers fell 35-7 to Grandview in their season-opener last Friday.

“They play extremely hard, they’re very physical and very sound,” Hunter said. “You’re not just going to be able to line up and expose them. It’s gonna be a battle, but we’ve got to focus on all the little details that we can control.”

In the season-opening 34-27 win over Taylor, Gatesville rallied with two touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the fourth to speak out the win.

Senior quarterback Jacob Newark threw touchdowns to senior Threon Stone and junior Brayden Saunders, while junior running back Rayshon Smith broke out for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’m glad our kids didn’t panic,” Hunter said. “You go down 14-0 at home to a really explosive Taylor team. Our kids believe in the process and kind of what we’ve been preaching.”

McGregor (0-1) at Groesbeck (1-0)

Breakdown: Patience might be the name of the game for both these teams.

Veteran Groesbeck coach Jerry Bomar was pleased with how his team performed in its season-opening 31-6 win over Caldwell last week, especially defensively. The Goats feature a senior-laden defense that Bomar expects will consistently keep his team in games, whereas by contrast the offense is young and inexperienced. At several skill positions, the Goats are counting on freshmen and sophomores. So, a few lapses in execution are to be expected.

“It’s something we’ve known for a while now, since our first scrimmage,” Bomar said. “We’ve just got to be patient. My hope is that they’ll continue to grow and improve a little bit each week, and by midseason we’ll be executing pretty well over there.”

At least the Goats can look to LB Kenny Bennett and DB/RB Chris Cox as senior leaders with some varsity know-how to their credit.

McGregor, meanwhile, doesn’t want to sound the panic alarm after a 28-15 loss to a rugged Hillsboro team in its opener. The Bulldogs plodded their way to just two touchdowns against the Eagles, on a hook-up between QB Bubba Zacharias and Dominic Madron as well as a 9-yard rush from hard-running RB Sebastian Torres. Improvement seems inevitable for McGregor as the season progresses.

“They’re a well-coached, physical, large, hard-nosed football team,” Bomar said. “They run the ball well and always play good defense. It’s a very, very tough matchup for us.”

Robinson (0-1) at Caldwell (0-1)

Breakdown: Despite last week’s 43-21 loss to University, new Robinson coach Chris Lancaster saw some good things from his team. The Rockets were in the game with the Class 5A Trojans until late in the third quarter, and definitely won the special teams battle, with some prodigious, field-flipping punts from Ah’maad Scott and a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Travis Lathern.

But there’s still plenty to clean up, and that’ll be the focus going into the Rockets’ first road game against Caldwell.

“We’ve got to do a better job of getting off the field,” Lancaster said. “They ran 101 snaps last week and we had 35 snaps on offense. We did a bad job of converting first downs, and we had one costly fumble. But I’m proud of the way we competed.”

Like the Rockets, Caldwell is also breaking in a new head coach in Sean Witherwax, a Robinson graduate who has 26 years of coaching experience, including six as offensive coordinator under Lee Fedora at A&M Consolidated.

Lancaster said the Hornets will undoubtedly be just as hungry for a win as the Rockets are after Caldwell was thumped by Groesbeck, 31-6, last week. But the Robinson coach wants his team to be less concerned with the opposition and more focused on its own execution.

“We’ve got to focus on ourselves,” Lancaster said. “We’ve studied our opponent and understand what they do well offensively, defensively and on special teams. But at some point we’ve got to fix Robinson, and just do our job.”

Whitney (1-0) at Hillsboro (1-0)

Outlook: Whitney didn’t quite play the football head coach David Haynes Jr. expects on a weekly basis in the first game of the season, but it was one that taught them valuable lessons on what they need to get better at.

Haynes Jr. said he expects a response when the Wildcats travel to take on Hillsboro on Friday.

“When you say the name Hillsboro, you’re thinking they’re going to be athletic, and that’s what they are,” Haynes Jr. said. “I just want to see improvement week-to-week.”

Hillsboro used a big second half to pull away for a 28-15 win over McGregor last Friday night.

Haynes Jr. said the Wildcats will have to alway know where Hillsboro junior linebacker Ezrian Emory and senior running back Tory Brooks are to come out on top against the Eagles for the second year in a row.

The Wildcats beat Troy 28-21 on Friday, and Jairdyn Anderson put on a show for Whitney, recording 12 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns. As a defender, he also had an interception.

Quarterback Mason Seely had 308 yards, while linebackers David Haynes III and Khrys Johnson each finished with double-digit tackles.

“It taught me a lot,” Haynes Jr. said. “Our kids know they’ve got to work and I always tell them that what they put on film, the next team is going to get. We did some things we didn’t like, and they know they’ve got to concentrate on that or we’ll get exposed.”

Waco High (1-0) at Dallas White (0-1)

Outlook: Waco High won its season-opening game for the first time since 2020.

The last time the Lions started a season 2-0 was 2017, which is also the last time they made it to the playoffs.

Head coach Linden Heldt and Waco High will look to continue the good vibes as they travel to face Dallas White following a gritty performance in last Friday’s 35-32 home win against Fort Worth Southwest.

“We’re never going to be upset at a win,” Heldt said. “At the same time, we’ve got plenty of things that we need to learn from and grow into from that game. They’re well aware that we can’t stay in the same place when we walked out of that stadium.”

Junior quarterback RJ Young returned from an injury that saw him miss all but two games last season and tossed two touchdowns, both to senior Marcus Chandler.

Senior running back Lazavier Amos scampered for 156 yards and three touchdowns, and also tied for the team lead with 12 tackles. Junior Oshawn Neal and sophomore Jaylen Gude also finished with 12 tackles each for the Lions.

“All this stuff takes a little time in regards to growing up as a program and making your young guys mature and develop mentally,” Heldt said. “It was a back-and-forth game, and to see them push through that and be consistent, that was most rewarding thing.”

Dallas White beat the Lions, 45-27, last season on its way to a playoff berth.

The Longhorns dropped their first game of the year this season, falling, 41-14, to Frisco Heritage, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy for the Lions by any means.

“They’ve got some potential playmakers on both sides that will stand out and make sure you’re prepared to play them,” Heldt said. “They look the part. They’ve got some speed, some skill players and some size up front.”

Bosqueville (0-1) at Hamilton (0-1)

Breakdown: Bosqueville coach Clint Zander said his team had more positives than the result reflects after the Bulldogs’ 34-0 home loss against state-ranked Chilton last week.

“Our QB (Cooper Kent) made some really good decisions,” Zander said. “We were going against speed and when you’re playing speed, it’s easy to not make good decisions. So that’s really encouraging.”

Bosqueville will try to bounce back in a dogfight at Hamilton, which also lost its season opener last week. Millsap defeated Hamilton, 20-7. This one will likely be decided by which team’s offense can start clicking first.

A year ago, Hamilton notched a 35-33 victory on Bosqueville’s home field. Rather than focusing on payback, Zander said his team is trying to prepare for the long haul and the seven-game district schedule down the road.

No. 7 Crawford (1-0) at No. 6 Centerville (1-0)

Breakdown: The Pirates like having at least one tough test in nondistrict play and Centerville certainly fits that description. Crawford earned a 21-6 victory over the Tigers last season in Crawford on the way to a 14-win season.

Now a much younger Pirates team will go on the road for a top-10 matchup with Centerville. Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said some of his players might actually be too young to realize how big of a game this is. No matter, the Pirates had a good week of practice following a season-opening 28-14 victory over Goldthwaite last week.

Kade Smith made his first start at QB for Crawford last week. He completed 13 of 15 passes for 119 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jacobs said he thought the Pirates offense missed out on the chance to score a couple more touchdowns, but there were signs of progress.

Centerville had a pair of 100-yard rushers — Lamarcus Justice (105 on four carries) and Zantayl Holley (116 on 10 carries) — as the Tigers defeated Buffalo, 27-6.

Both Crawford and Centerville have quite a few new players trying to live up to the same old high expectations. Jacobs said the good thing is that both teams will learn a lot from this matchup.

Bartlett (0-1) at Axtell (1-0)

Breakdown: A freak lightning storm interrupted play when Axtell traveled to Bartlett early last season. That kept the Longhorns and Bulldogs from recording an official result. Axtell coach Craig Horn said it also slowed down his team’s development.

Now Bartlett comes to Axtell for the rematch and the Bulldogs face a much tougher test on the road. Axtell found its rhythm midway through the season in 2022 when the Horns ended up winning eight games and advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

Axtell started with a trouncing of Moody last week despite the fact that playmaker Coldyn Horn was slowed down by strep throat and starting quarterback Levi Leathers was attending an elite baseball prospect camp in Nashville, Tenn.

Longhorns RB Tyson Michel rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Moody. Who knows if he’ll be as productive with Axtell’s other offensive weapons back, but it’s a good problem for the Horns.

Axtell has a big game on the schedule next week when the Longhorns play Dawson. But Craig Horn emphasized that his team’s focus has to be on Bartlett because “we’re not God’s gift to football.”

