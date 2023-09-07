Be sure to check out the breakdown of the #TribFridayNight Top Five, featuring the games of the week in Central Texas for Week 3. Here are some additional games to watch this week.

Vanguard (2-0) at Live Oak (0-2)

Time: 8 p.m. Friday

Breakdown: No matter the sport, it’s always a fun, feisty rivalry tussle whenever the Vikings and Falcons get together. That should be the case again Friday, when the teams meet at Falcon Field, flanked by Magnolia’s imposing silos.

Last year, Live Oak claimed a 50-0 mercy-rule dusting over its crosstown rival, but Vanguard already has two more wins this season than it had in all of 2022. The Vikings have shown vigor on both sides of the ball in a 57-12 win over Georgetown Grace Academy and a 68-22 dismantling of Temple’s Holy Trinity Catholic.

QB Drew Howard and WR/DB Owen Peters are solid playmakers for the Vikings, who will need to be locked in if Vanguard is going to secure its first win over Live Oak since 2019.

The Falcons own a four-game winning streak in the series, and even sitting at 0-2 this season they still should be viewed as dangerous birds. Their losses were to Fort Worth Covenant and Plano Coram Deo, teams ranked No. 1 and No. 10, respectively, in TAPPS Six-Man Div. II by sixmanfootball.com.

What hasn’t been great for Live Oak is that it has suffered several early-season injuries. That has forced others to pick up the slack, which is still a work in progress, said head coach Brice Helton.

“I just keep reminding the guys that it’s a process,” Helton said. “Hopefully by district we’re pretty well seasoned, because getting prepared and ready to go for later in the season is the biggest priority. It’s one thing to say that, though, and it’s another thing for high school kids to believe it, in a culture where the win-loss record and the scoreboard are viewed as the biggest things.”

UT Colton Wilson continues to shine as a playmaker for Live Oak, filling a variety of roles. Helton also pointed to junior Allan Pahmiyer as one of his most valuable players, because “he’s probably in the best shape of any guy on the team.”

Live Oak pushed back the varsity kickoff to 8 p.m. in order to try to combat the continued, oppressive Central Texas heat.

Midway (0-2) vs. No. 5 Austin Vandegrift (2-0)

Time, site: 7 p.m., Crusader Stadium, Belton

Radio: 106.7 FM, SicEm365 app

Breakdown: As if opening the season against a pair of playoff teams from last season wasn’t enough, now Midway draws a reigning state finalist in Vandegrift.

No cupcakes on this schedule, no sir.

“They’re really good, they’re ranked No. 5 in the state and obviously played in the state championship game last year,” Midway coach Shane Anderson said. “When you turn on the tape, you can tell that they played 16 weeks last year. It’s a tribute to Coach (Drew) Sanders and what they’ve built and the belief they have in what they’re doing.”

Midway is still trying to foster that belief in its own program. The Panthers carried leads into the fourth quarter against Mansfield in Week 1 and against Odessa Permian in Week 2, but couldn’t hang on to those advantages.

“Our word of the week is ‘us.’ We’re not worried about who we’re lined up against, what they have, what they did last year,” Anderson said. “We’re just focused on being a better football team this week than we were last week. … Hopefully we can be trending toward being the best possible football team we can be in a couple more weeks when district starts.”

Midway’s passing attack has proven proficient behind QB Ty Brown (522 yards, 6 TDs, 0 interceptions) and playmaking receivers Jackson Baird and Ramone Conway. But the Panthers haven’t mustered much in the running game, a problem that can be partially traced to the absence of their best offensive lineman, Michael Collins, being out with injury. Anderson said they’re hoping to have Collins back by the time district play starts, but nevertheless the Panthers still need to move the ball better on the ground.

“We need to run the ball better and we need to stop the run better,” he said. “That’s the name of the game.”

This marks the second straight year that Vandegrift and Midway will play at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium. This year the Panthers will take their turn as the home team, and Anderson called it a “great opportunity” for his team as well as the Midway cheerleaders, drill team, band and fans to get a sneak peek at a playoff-type neutral site atmosphere.

No. 3 China Spring (1-1) at Mexia (0-2)

Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube

Breakdown: China Spring’s 12-game winning streak came to a halt in last week’s 63-33 loss to Class 5A Division II’s top-ranked Melissa. Obviously there’s no shame in falling to a powerhouse like that, but undoubtedly the Cougars will want to buff out some of the rough spots that plagued them in that loss.

Starting faster figures to be a China Spring priority. The Cardinals jumped out to a 28-0 first-half lead before the Cougars began to get on track. Once Tyler Beatty’s team recovered from that opening sluggishness, it played Melissa relatively even the rest of the way.

The Cougars remain a work in progress on the offensive line, having graduated several veterans from last year’s state champion squad. If they can continue to grow in that area, they certainly should be able to move the ball plenty, behind proven playmakers like QB Cash McCollum and RB Kyle Barton.

Mexia will play its third state-ranked foe in as many weeks after opening with blowout losses to 4A Div. II’s seventh-ranked Connally and Class 3A Div. I’s top-ranked Franklin. The Blackcats have struggled to keep pace with those stalwarts, but Aaron Nowell’s team could be better in the long run once it starts picking on teams outside the polls.

Cedar Hill Trinity (0-1) at Lorena (1-1)

Breakdown: Everybody loves the start of football season and big games to kick things off are especially popular. But then you realize that injuries are a part of football as well.

Lorena notched a quality win by defeating West last week, bouncing back from a season-opening loss to China Spring. However, the Leopards have been hit with injuries early this season too. Star receiver/defensive back Jadon Porter will likely be out of the lineup this week and fellow star receiver Kasen Taylor has yet to play through two games and that probably won’t change on Friday.

There’s good news for Lorena coach Kevin Johnson, however, as quarterback Kaden Roberts shined as both a passer and runner in the victory against West. Roberts bounced back from making a few key mistakes against China Spring. He has currently completed 60% of his passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns, and has rushed for a team-leading 252 yards.

Johnson said his team will have to scout Cedar Hill Trinity on the fly on Friday night. The Tigers' game against Honey Grove was called off after the first quarter last week, so the teams opted not to trade game film ahead of this week. Trinity opened the season with a 48-20 loss to Gainesville on the road on August 25.

Rio Vista (0-2) at No. 9 Crawford (1-1)

Breakdown: Crawford went through a difficult learning experience on the road at Centerville last week. The Pirates lost, 43-20, their most lopsided defeat since the end of the 2018 season.

Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said his offensive line got a little banged up in the process. That was already a unit lacking in varsity experience. Two Pirate O-linemen suffered ankle injuries and at least one will still be out this week.

The thing Crawford learned, though, was the need to play at a higher intensity level, especially against programs the likes of Centerville. The Tigers’ win helped them bump up to the No. 4 spot in Texas Football’s Class 2A Division I rankings this week.

Jacobs expects his group to be highly motivated as Rio Vista comes to town. That might be bad news for a young Rio Vista team that has already been stomped this season by Dawson and Clifton.

McGregor (0-2) at Gatesville (1-1)

Breakdown: Gatesville and McGregor are situated pretty close together geographically. Just 20 miles of Highway 84 separate them. But at this point in time, they occupy very different places in the high school football universe.

Gatesville finished right in the middle of 11-4A Division II last season and has designs on moving up and contending for the district championship. McGregor, a member of 11-3A Division I, will be fighting to climb out of the bottom of a tough seven-team district. Through two weeks of action, the two programs’ results reflect their divergence.

Gatesville battled with Glen Rose last week and fell by a point, 21-20, on the road. The Hornets were that close to improving to 2-0.

Gatesville QB Jacob Newkirk has been pretty efficient so far. Although he hasn’t attempted many passes (nine completions in 17 tries) he’s made them count for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, McGregor has lost by double digits against Hillsboro and Groesbeck. The test doesn’t get any easier for the Bulldogs on the road this Friday.

The sophomore passing game combination of QB Bubba Zacharias and WR Dominic Madron might give McGregor fans reason to hope. They’ve connected nine times for 124 yards and a TD in the Bulldogs’ first two games.

Axtell (2-0) at Dawson (2-0)

Breakdown: This week is going to be a step up in competition for both Axtell and Dawson.

The Longhorns and Bulldogs both prepare for their week-three showdown with perfect records.

“We’re loose, we’re confident,” Axtell head coach Craig Horn said. “We know that we’ve got to play the teams on schedule. We’re confident we can play with most people, and that’s probably not something these guys felt this time last year.”

Dawson never trailed in its 22-16 win over Leon last Friday. Hastin Easley rushed for a touchdown, Elijah Allen scooped up a fumble and returned it 75 yards for a score and Colby Springer rushed for a 75-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs.

“I think confidence is picking up,” Dawson head coach Bryan Kelley said. “Every day, they’re starting to believe in the new culture and the new system. It’s taking time, but each week, we’ve made improvements.”

For Axtell, Horn said the Longhorns didn’t play particularly well in the season-opening win against Moody, but he saw a significant improvement in last week’s win over Bartlett.

Levi Leathers made his high school football debut for Axtell last week, throwing for 275 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Longhorns to a lopsided 58-0 win over Bartlett. Coldyn Horn finished with four total touchdowns in the win.

“It’s not a district ballgame. We want to go win, play well and get better,” Craig Horn said. “If we play well, we will win. If we outplay Dawson, we’ll win the game, if Dawson outplays us, we won’t.”

Marlin (0-2) at Groesbeck (2-0)

Breakdown: Early in the season, Marlin and Groesbeck are still figuring out exactly what kind of teams they have.

The Bulldogs are just getting out of the initial shock of seeing Friday night lights for the first time, while the Goats have used an overwhelming defense to get out to a perfect start to the year.

“It’s kind of setting the table for us because this game and the next two games are against very athletic teams,” Groesbeck head coach Jerry Bomar said. “It’ll be a good barometer of where we’re at.”

Marlin played its first game of the season last week against Mart, falling 48-8.

For many of the Bulldogs, it was the first time they played a high school football game. Roderick Suiters stepped in a quarterback and threw one touchdown, an 86-yard toss to senior I’aire Kee.

“I like where we’re at,” Marlin head coach Ruben Torres said. “We did some good things against Mart that showed up on film. It was a good teaching moment for our kids. There was stuff to be expected for Week 1. The vibe in practice has been high and the attitude has been great.”

Torres said he expects Suiters to take a big step forward this week, while the running backs are getting healthy.

Groesbeck, meanwhile, has rolled in its first two games of the season, trouncing Caldwell and McGregor by a combined score of 66-13.

Freshman Jordan Smith finished with 19 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Goats’ offense. The defense came away with two interceptions.

“We’ve got a very young team on the offensive side and an experienced team on the defensive side, and it’s kind of played out that way,” Bomar said. “We’ve done a great job turning the ball over on defense, and our offense has been hit-or-miss. We took a step in the right direction last week.”

Thorndale (0-2) at Riesel (2-0)

Breakdown: Riesel head coach Robert Little is looking forward to a chance to get better this week.

“There’s still a lot of areas where we can get better,” Little said. “We’re sitting 2-0 right now, which is a great thing, but we know there is some competition on Friday that is going to be better.”

Riesel has been dominant to start the season, beating Blooming Grove 21-12 in the opener before smashing Rice 58-0 last Friday night.

Thorndale downed Riesel last year, but the Bulldogs have struggled early this season. They’ve been outscored 83-19 in back-to-back losses to Lexington and Granger in their first two games.

“They’ll be able to match us size-wise,” Little said. “Across the board, they’ve got good size. They’ve got a lot of tradition at Thorndale, they’ll be well-coached. Their record is not indicative of the team they are.”

Friday is the last game for Riesel before District 8-2A Div. I play begins at Bruceville-Eddy on Sept. 22.

“I think we’ll learn some things as we go along, the kids are still getting used to me and the way that we work,” Little said. “It’s getting better. From game one to game two, we improved in just about every aspect that we could improve on.”