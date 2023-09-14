Be sure to check out our TribFridayNight Top Five, breaking down the top five games of the week, including a couple of Top 10 battles. But those aren't the only games of consequence on the docket in Week 4. Here are some other games to keep apprised of on Friday.

Clifton (2-1) at McGregor (1-2)

Breakdown: It’s too quick to state that McGregor turned its season around by winning on the road at Gatesville last week. The Bulldogs still have plenty of tough spots on the schedule. But McGregor’s 21-17 victory over the Hornets at least showed some fight.

Bulldogs coach Mike Shields said he was pleased about the way his team, and particularly his defense, continued to compete even when they went to the fourth quarter trailing 17-7. McGregor was clutch, winning the final period, 14-0.

Opposing defenses have been marking McGregor RB Sebastian Torres, so it’s been crucial for QB Bubba Zacharias to produce. Last week, Zacharias passed for 282 yards, including a 73-yard TD to Jacob Singer. On the season, Zacharias has thrown for 537 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Clifton senior RB Parker Tunnell leads the Cubs’ Wing-T offensive attack with 275 rushing yards, while TB Riley Finney and QB Joaquin De La Hoya have shown they can help move the chains as well.

Clifton has won two straight against 2A nondistrict foes. The Cubs will have to handle the challenge of facing off against a fellow 3A school.

Midway (0-3) at Rockwall-Heath (2-1)

Radio: 106.7 FM, SicEm365 app

Breakdown: It’s the last tune-up before district play for Midway, the last chance to put a win on the board before facing Hutto in the District 12-6A opener on Sept. 22.

Midway coach Shane Anderson has preached the gospel of improvement to his team, about getting better each week. And, for the most part, he’s seen them embrace that message.

“I think so, last week against Vandergrift in the first half we played about as good as we’ve played all year, it just happened to be against the No. 5 team in the state,” Anderson said. “But we kept it close for the first half, and then the second half came and it was a little bit of men against boys. But I think if we keep playing like we did that first half, it’ll make a difference. We’re a better football team today, and it’s easy to see that if you’re at the games or if you turn on the tape, there’s no doubt.”

Rockwall-Heath features a new head coach in Rodney Webb, and he’s brought with him new coordinators on both sides of the ball and, after last week, a new quarterback. That’s because the team’s regular starting QB Caleb Hoover suffered an injury against Mansfield Lake Ridge, pushing backup Landen Dutka into action. Dutka came in and performed well, throwing for two touchdowns and no picks in a 37-10 Heath win.

Last year in this matchup, the Hawks sliced through Midway’s defense like warm butter, rushing for 417 rushing yards in a 52-24 win at Panther Stadium. Malachi Tuesno was one of three Heath backs to top 100 yards in that game, and he’s back and leading the Hawk rushing attack, with 324 yards and three TDs in his team’s first three games.

If Midway has a chance of scoring a breakthrough road win, the impetus will be on the Panthers to offer more resistance this time around. That means defenders like LB Esrom Martinez, DL Jace White and DB Phil Minnitt will need to rapidly read their keys and rush to the ball to make plays.

“We put an emphasis on big plays and turnovers, those two categories,” Anderson said. “If we can win the turnover battle and limit the other team’s big plays offensively, we’ll give ourselves a chance.

“I think we’re minus-1 in big plays on the season, so it just comes down to little things where you’ve got to make plays. We can’t leave guys wide open. Our word of the week is ‘execute.’ If we execute the way we’re supposed to Friday night, we’ll take another step toward playing our best football when district starts (against Hutto) next week.”

Hearne (1-2) at No. 6 Chilton (3-0)

Breakdown: Chilton entered this season having won 14 consecutive regular season games and, if anything, the Pirates have gained momentum. The Chilton defense shut out two of its first three opponents — Bosqueville and Normangee — and have given up just 14 points all season so far.

QB Isaiah Redd is turning the wheels of the Pirates’ offense. He has passed for 763 yards and nine touchdowns through the first three games. He’s made regular connections with Isaac Redd (eight catches, 318 yards, four TDs) and Markeydrick Taylor (12 catches, 310 yards, two TDs). Taylor has also rushed for 200-plus yards.

A year ago, Chilton’s 21-0 thumping of Hearne on the Eagles’ home field was a bit of a statement win for the Pirates. Now it’s a game Chilton is expected to win.

Mexia (0-3) at Gatesville (1-2)

Breakdown: There are a lot of different ways to schedule nondistrict games, but the general idea is to get ready for the games that count. In that sense, Mexia’s schedule so far has prepared them for a tougher district than anyone will actually face. The Blackcats have lost lopsided decisions against Connally, Franklin and China Spring, all of which are ranked in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Top 10 in their respective classes and divisions.

But Mexia coach Aaron Nowell said his team is resilient. In fact he said the best two practices they’ve had all season followed the Franklin game.

No disrespect to Gatesville, but the schedule lightens up this week for Mexia as it goes west for its final nondistrict contest. Nowell has seen bright spots from QB Brett Swift and he believes RB Steven Milus is ready to be a breakout star.

Gatesville is coming off a 21-17 home loss against McGregor. Before that the Hornets were looking good with a season-opening victory over Taylor and a close-fought battle against Glen Rose, which the Tigers claimed, 21-20.

The Hornets have shifted to a more run-heavy offensive scheme led by RBs Jimmy Hall and Rayshon Smith. That duo has combined for 530 yards and five touchdowns in the first three games.

However, given the caliber of running games Mexia has seen, the Blackcats might not be blown away by the Hornets’ ballcarriers.

Bellville (3-0) at Cameron Yoe (1-2)

Breakdown: Cameron Yoe head coach Rick Rhoades is focused on minimizing turnovers and avoiding giving up the big play as the Yoemen wrap up non-district plays this week against Bellville.

“Especially in the last two games, we’ve turned the ball over much more than we ever do,” Rhoades said. “Defensively, we’ve got to eliminate big plays. If we can stop giving up big plays and limit the turnovers, we’ve got a chance to be a really good football team.”

Yoe opened the season with a home win over Lago Vista, but has dropped the last two games against Yoakum and Connally.

The Yoemen had three interceptions in the loss to Yoakum and followed that up with the an interception and a fumble lost against the Cadets.

Still, the offense has been starting to come together. Senior quarterback Braylan Drake has thrown for nearly 700 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for another score.

Senior Kardarius Bradley leads the team with 212 rushing yards and one touchdown, while the senior receiver duo of Kason Goolsby and Jaquorius Hardman have five receiving touchdowns apiece.

“I feel like, at times, we’re able to move the ball offensively and I like some of the things we’re doing offensively,” Rhoades said.

Bellville has outscored its opponents, 137-23, in three wins this season.

The Brahmas’ grinding Slot-T offense has racked up more than 1,300 rushing yards, led by senior Sam Hranicky with a team-high 406 yards and junior Corrine Hood, who has eight touchdowns.

“They’re a power football team, and they’re going to try to wear you down much in the same style as Franklin. We’ve got to be able to math them toe-for-toe as far as physicality. They’re a good football team.”

After the Bellville game, Cameron Yoe begins district play against Lorena on Sept. 22.

Robinson (2-1) at Fairfield (0-3)

Breakdown: Records don’t always reflect how good teams are, and that’s the feeling for Fairfield, a Class 3A school that will be wrapping up non-district play against a Class 4A team for the fourth straight week.

Senior quarterback Cameron Cockerell had his third straight game with at least 100 passing yards and two touchdowns last week in a 40-14 loss on the road at Madisonville.

“We’ve gotten better each week,” Fairfield head coach John Bachtel said. “Our kids play really hard, and we’ve got to stop giving up the big play and turning the ball over. The effort is phenomenal. We’re just a blue-collar, play-hard football team.

“Our kids are still bought in, and they realize we’ve played some tough people.”

The Rockets got a big emotional boost after they beat Taylor 28-24 last week. They were down the whole game, took the lead for the first time with under a minute to go and held on for their second straight win.

“I don’t want to go backwards,” Robinson head coach Chris Lancaster said. “I think every coach in America once you come off of a victory, feels that you don’t want to go back and make mistakes.”

This will be Lancaster’s fourth game as head coach at Robinson, and the transition is going as smoothly as possible.

“These kids are awesome, and this community is awesome. This is a great place, and these kids have been yearning for someone like us as a staff to give them this opportunity, and we’ve been blessed to watch them blossom over the last three weeks.”

Fairfield got the best of Robinson, 49-21, when these two met last season, but Bachtel expects a much tougher game this time around.

“Coach Lancaster is doing a great job, they’re better than they were last year,” Bachtel said. “They’ve got big kids, they’re going to look like the Dallas Cowboys coming out. They’re going to mash us a little bit and we’re going to have our hands full.”

Bynum (3-0) at No. 2 Abbott (3-0)

Breakdown: A pair of undefeated, high-powered six-man teams face off this Friday when Bynum travels to meet No. 2 Abbott.

The Bulldogs have won three in a row, but the focus headed into a big game against Panthers is on staying consistent.

“Through three weeks, we haven’t shown a lot of that,” Bynum head coach Casey Morgan said. “I’m proud of their work ethic. They’ve gotten after it more than any group that I’ve ever had here, and that really jumps out.”

The Bulldogs are averaging 60 points per game on offense allowing a shade over 11 points per game, most recently dismantling Hill County 69-20 last week.

Junior Blane Mynarcik led the offense with three rushing touchdowns, while Brandon Collins and Jacob Christie each had two scores on the ground.

Bynum made it to the playoffs last year, but lost in the first round. Still, that has been a motivation this season.

“Seeing all those kids after the playoff game last year and realizing it was really over, there were a lot oft signs we could’ve done to make the game go our way,” Morgan said. “It kind of opened their eyes and made them realize that got an extra rep here or there, it might’ve made the difference.”

The Panthers squeaked out a 10-point win over Fort Worth Covenant Classical two weeks ago, but followed that up with a dominant 56-8 win over Keene last week.

Riley Sustala threw a touchdown pass and rushed for three touchdowns, while Andrew Walker had two touchdowns on the ground. Brady Schulz had three tackles, while Brayden Pustejovsky made three tackles and three fumble recoveries.

“The big thing is their discipline,” Morgan said. “Any team that is going to be ranked that high is going to have athletes no doubt, but all their athletes seem to be in the right spot at the right time, so it’s hard to catch them on a gimme play.”