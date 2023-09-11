ITALY — The Gladiators got sacrificed to the hands of the mighty, second-ranked Panthers.

JD Bell rang the end zone bell four times for touchdowns, rushing for 292 yards on 13 carries for Mart (3-0). De'Montrel Medlock chipped in three TDs, rushing for two scores and catching another.

Meanwhile, the Mart defense showed up as usual. The Panthers limited Italy to just one score, paced by Cornelius Gillaspy's nine tackles.

It was still a game at halftime, as Mart led 21-7, but the Panthers outscored Italy 28-0 in the final two quarters.

Next up for Mart is a big-time Top 5 clash with No. 4. Centerville.

