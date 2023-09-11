MEXIA — The reigning two-time champs got themselves back in the win column with a balance of passing and rushing.

The Cougars (2-1) had 594 total yards of offense with Cash McCollum throwing 21 of 30 for 302 yards and five touchdowns. Kyle Barton got going on the ground with 148 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns.

Cam Campos came down with two touchdown receptions, out of his three catches for 75 yards. Kaden Dumas was McCollum’s main guy with 10 receptions for 102 yards and a score.

China Spring went up 14-0 in the first four minutes of the game before Mexia (0-3) was able to get a rushing TD on board. Two more scores from the Cougars had them leading 28-7 to finish the first period and they started the second quarter with another touchdown pass with nine minutes left till the half.

The Blackcats responded to make it 35-14 but China Spring immediately answered with another pair of touchdowns to take a 49-14 lead into the locker room.

The Cougars held Mexia scoreless in the third, but the Blackcats came back to outscore China Spring 14-7 in the final quarter.

China Spring hosts the blazing Connally Cadets next week while Mexia will continue to hunt for its first victory on road at Gatesville before the start of district.

Photos: High school football Week 3 around Waco, Central Texas