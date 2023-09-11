CENTERVILLE — The Lions (2-1) had a tough matchup against state-ranked Centerville (3-0) and were able to hold the Tigers to just one score but fell a point short on the scoreboard.

Both touchdowns were scored in the second quarter while the second half was a scoreless event. A missed PAT by Teague proved to be the difference.

Lions quarterback Zak Leija threw 14 of 23 passes for 175 yards and a TD while rushing for 38 yards on eight carries. Ny’land Coaster had 10 carries for 60 yards and Korey Silar (4 receptions for 70 yards), Jkybryen Harris (3 receptions for 39 yards and a TD) and Braden Gauntt (6 receptions for 59 yards) split the attention at receiver.

Defensively, Silar and Jaden Cole led Teague's charge with 12 tackles and 1 TFL each. Meanwhile Coaster noted two fumble recoveries.

The Lions host Buffalo in their final non-district matchup.

